Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID immunity could last years, studies find

By Tina Reed
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Immunity to coronaviruses lasts at least a year and could possibly last a lifetime, two new studies have found. Why it matters: This could offer some peace of mind for lingering concerns about how long protection against COVID-19 will last, the New York Times reports. The studies indicate those who've...

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#Politics#The New York Times#Hispanics#Gop#British#Covid Immunity#Covid Vaccine#Scientists#Vaccinations#Health Crisis#People#Scholarships#Severe Oxygen Shortages#Government#Hispanic Americans#Colleges#Racial Injustice#Communication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Health
News Break
PPP
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Immunity to the Coronavirus May Last Years, New Research Shows

Two new studies show that immunity to the coronavirus may last for years and grows stronger after vaccinations, The New York Times reports. The key findings of the studies suggest that people who have contracted the virus and have been vaccinated will likely not need a booster shot. However, those who have received their jabs but have never tested positive for the virus may still need a booster. Both studies examined people who had been infected with the coronavirus about a year ago, and one of the studies found that certain cells will store the genetic information of the virus in bone marrow until it is needed to fight against infection. The other study, which is still under review, suggests that the aforementioned memory B cells grow stronger for at least another 12 months after initial infection.
HealthPeople

Long Working Hours Are Killing 745,000 People a Year, Study Finds

For decades, psychologists have touted the benefits of maintaining a work-life balance — and now a new study from the World Health Organization (the WHO) finds that working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people each year. People who work more than 55 hours each week are at...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dominic Cummings condemns Matt Hancock for failing to 'understand' herd immunity and says government only 'bodged' a Covid Plan B in March last year amid 'total chaos' after realising HALF A MILLION people could die

Dominic Cummings has escalated his extraordinary assault on the government over coronavirus claiming ministers did not 'understand' herd immunity - and only switched to a 'Plan B' after being warned more than half a million people would die. The former No10 chief launched another devastating swipe at Matt Hancock and...
Public HealthLifehacker

How Long Does Immunity From the COVID Vaccines Last?

If you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ve probably breathed a sigh of relief. But how long can you expect that feeling to last? The CDC has yet to hazard a guess as to the durability of post-vaccine immunity on their website, but a few studies have given us some clues.
ScienceNBC San Diego

Study: COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Offer Same Protection for People With Immune Disorders

Benjamin Street feels as if he has been stripped of the promise that vaccines would protect him -- robbed of the chance to get back to normal life. “[I was] thinking this is really cool, it's going to be great, it's going to work, everyone is going to get it and then we’ll be back to normal,” Street said, recalling what he felt when he heard the vaccine had been approved. “But here we are.”
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

U.S. infections at lowest levels in 11 months; study finds COVID-19 late in pregnancy could increase risk of stillbirth: Coronavirus update for May 25, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Coronavirus cases across the U.S. have dropped to their lowest levels since June 2020, while a U.K. study found an infection late in pregnancy could increase the risk of a stillbirth or premature birth. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Long You're Immune to COVID After Recovering, New Study Says

Research has shown that those who survive a brush with COVID-19 can suffer long-lasting effects such as brain fog, fatigue, and shortness of breath. But it turns out there may be a sole potential benefit to having contracted the virus. According to a new study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, you may be immune to COVID for as long as a year after recovering from the disease.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

U.S. study tests mixing COVID vaccine brands with booster shots

U.S. health officials have begun a clinical trial of adults fully inoculated against COVID-19 receiving a different coronavirus vaccine booster shot, the National Institutes of Health announced Tuesday. Why it matters: The study will examine the effectiveness of mixing different coronavirus vaccines in terms of immune responses, safety and how...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mild cases of COVID-19 provide lasting antibody protection, shows study

Months after recovering from mild cases of COVID-19, people still have immune cells in their body pumping out antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Such cells could persist for a lifetime, churning out antibodies all the while.