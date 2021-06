BEACON FALLS — At the end of Breault Road, after the pavement turns to dirt, there’s a facility that is making a one-of-a-kind product: Pozzotive. Pozzotive is a finely ground glass powder that can be used as a pozzolan to replace up to 50% of the cement in concrete. Urban Mining Northeast, which is based in New Rochelle, N.Y., makes Pozzotive at the plant on Breault Road through a patented process from recycled glass collected at municipal recovery facilities. The process sorts out the debris and removes the ceramics from the glass then refines it into a sand-like substance.