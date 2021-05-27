Margaret Purce ’17: Prolific Goal Setter, Scorer, and Achiever

Midge Purce '17 races through the defense, looking to score one of her 42 career goals for the Crimson. By Timothy R. O'Meara. For Margaret “Midge” Purce '17, scoring 42 goals in her four seasons with the Harvard women's soccer program was not enough. As she competes in her fifth professional soccer season, fulfills her first term on the Harvard Board of Overseers, and prepares for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as a member of the United States Women's National Team, Purce continues to set and achieve new goals on and off the field.