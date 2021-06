Boynton Beach Mall honors the Class of 2021 and their accomplishments with a shopping spree contest. To honor the Class of 2021, Boynton Beach Mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, will host a national contest called #ScholarSpree. Washington Prime Group is giving away $10,000 to 13 lucky winners who will have the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any WPG town center nationwide. The prize money is intended to help graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation.