Disappointed in Lummis, Barrasso for not supporting Jan. 6 commission

Republicans voted down the Jan. 6 commission because they think it will hurt them in the upcoming mid-term elections in 2021. The Democrats need to form a select committee with subpoena power and drag every Republican who voted against the bill in front of the committee and drag it out for a year-and-a-half as the Republicans did with the Benghazi select committee to keep it front and center so the American people can find the truth. The Republicans think they can just sweep this attack on our democracy under the rug, well the patriot people of this country are not going to let that happen. Every Democrat running for office next year needs to hammer that message to the American people on a daily basis.