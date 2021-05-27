Disappointed in Lummis, Barrasso for not supporting Jan. 6 commission
I am very disappointed in your statements not to support the independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection to attack our Capitol and Constitution. I served 36 years in the military to protect the United States from enemies foreign or domestic. This was the most serious attack on our nation's Capitol since the British invasion over 200 years ago. Why aren't you supporting this investigation? Is it you are afraid of the potential links of this militant crowd's ties to other groups or individuals?