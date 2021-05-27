Cancel
Cell Phones

Which phones are getting Android 12?

By Hannah Davies
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvOYD_0aD8UkCx00
A general overview of Material You and Android 12

Google unveiled Android 12 at its I/O keynote on May 18. The operating system features a whole new look, privacy upgrades and better synergy with other Android-run devices. But, will it be coming to your phone?

The operating system recently entered its first public beta, meaning you may actually be able to get your hands on the update right now if your device is one of the 11 supported manufacturers. The full version will likely roll out later this summer, with more phones sure to join the list.

So, which phones are getting Android 12? Here are all the devices set to get the update when the full version rolls out or further down the line.

Which Google phones are getting Android 12?

As the company behind Android 12, Google’s Pixel line will almost certainly be some of the first phones to get the new operating system.

Here are the Google phones that support the Android 12 beta:

  • Google Pixel 4a (5G)
  • Google Pixel 4 XL

Which Samsung phones are getting Android 12?

Samsung has yet to officially confirm which of its phones will get the Android 12 update.

However, according to a report by SamMobile, One UI 4.0 (based on Android 12) should be available on all phones released in the last three years thanks to a recent policy change.

Here are the Samsung phones expected to support Android 12, based on Samsung’s three year update policy:

  • Samsung Galaxy S21+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Which Xiaomi phones are getting Android 12?

There are four Xiaomi devices that support Android 12 so far.

Here are the Xiaomi phones that support the Android 12 beta:

  • Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Which Nokia phones are getting Android 12?

Nokia has not currently announced its Android 12 plans, but any recent devices running Android One can expect to get two major OS updates.

Which Motorola phones are getting Android 12?

Motorola has not currently announced its Android 12 plans.

Which Sony phones are getting Android 12?

Sony has not currently announced its Android 12 plans.

Which Asus phones are getting Android 12?

Asus is another manufacturer taking part in the Android 12 beta, albeit only for one device.

Here are the Asus phones that support the Android 12 beta:

Which OnePlus phones are getting Android 12?

OnePlus also has two devices on the Android 12 beta.

Here are the OnePlus phones that support the Android 12 beta:

Which Oppo phones are getting Android 12?

Oppo has one phone that supports the beta so far. The company notes that the Reno series is not supported right now.

Here are the Oppo phones that support the Android 12 beta:

Which Realme phones are getting Android 12?

If you’re in China, you can access Android 12 on the Realme GT right now. The company also has plans to make the beta available on the global model very soon.

Here are the Realme phones that support the Android 12 beta:

  • Realme GT

Which Sharp phones are getting Android 12?

Sharp’s Aquos sense5G is also eligible for the developer preview.

Here are the Sharp phones that support the Android 12 beta:

  • Sharp Aquos sense5G

Which Tecno phones are getting Android 12?

Tecno also has a device in the Android 12 preview.

Here are the Tecno phones that support the Android 12 beta:

  • Tecno Camon

Which TCL phones are getting Android 12?

There’s one TCL device eligible for Android 12 right now.

Here are the TCL phones that support the Android 12 beta:

  • TCL 20 Pro 5G

Which Vivo phones are getting Android 12?

Vivo’s iQOO 7 Legend is also in the programme.

Here are the Vivo phones that support the Android 12 beta:

  • Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

Which ZTE phones are getting Android 12?

The final manufacturer taking part in Google’s Android 12 beta programme is ZTE.

Here are the ZTE phones that support the Android 12 beta:

  • ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G

Which LG phones are getting Android 12?

LG announced it would be leaving the mobile market earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean previous phones will be left without important updates.

LG Korea (via Android Authority) has already revealed which devices will be getting Android 12 and Android 13.

Here are the LG phones that will support Android 12:

  • LG Velvet LTE
  • LG V50s
  • LG Q31
  • LG Q52
  • LG Q92

The Wing, Velvet and Velvet LTE will also be getting Android 13 when the later update is released.

Which HTC phones are getting Android 12?

HTC has not currently announced its Android 12 plans.

Which Honor phones are getting Android 12?

Honor has not currently announced its Android 12 plans.

We’ve reached out to each of the companies on this list to check if we’ve missed any older handsets set to get an upgrade to Android 12. We’ll update this list as and when new information becomes available so make sure to bookmark this page for future updates about which phones will be upgraded to the latest version of Android. If you have a specific phone you want us to check you can also contact us at editor@trustedreviews.com.

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
