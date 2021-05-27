Cancel
Flooding in McPherson, Rice County following Wednesday’s storms

By Amy Lanski
KWCH.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Following Wednesday’s storms, some areas in McPherson are now flooded. While the water is now receding, there’s still some flooding near Euclid and Lakeside, including at Lakeside Park. Avenue A and Hickory still is under several inches of water, and according to police, is not receding...

www.kwch.com
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

Deadly house explosion in Jackson County, Kansas likely from propane leak

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — An explosion that killed a man and injured a woman in northeastern Kansas was likely the result of a propane leak, investigators stated. Emergency crews were called on May 11 to the sound of an explosion heard more than 10 miles away. When first responders arrived to the scene north of Holton, a house was found flattened and on fire.
Mcpherson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for McPherson County in central Kansas * Until 200 PM CDT Monday. * At 440 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain and road flooding in the warned area due to ongoing thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing and may begin shortly where it is not already flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mcpherson, Moundridge, Inman, Galva, Canton, Windom and Mcpherson Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Sheriff reports cause of fatal Kansas home explosion and fire

JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities investigating the fatal home explosion and fire in rural Jackson County say propane caused the disaster, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Just after 6p.m. May 10, callers notified the Jackson County Sheriff's office of a large explosion that could be heard over 10 miles away, according...
Reno County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC155-159-180115- /O.CON.KICT.FL.W.0016.210518T1600Z-210521T0900Z/ /HTCK1.1.ER.210518T1600Z.210519T0600Z.210520T2100Z.NO/ 809 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Cow Creek near Hutchinson. * From Tuesday morning to late Thursday night. * At 7:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 9.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 10.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The low water crossing on Wilson Rd between 69th Ave to 82nd Ave floods. Target Area: Reno; Rice The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Cow Creek near Hutchinson affecting Rice and Reno Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Cow Creek Hutchinso 9.5 7.6 Mon 7 am CDT 9.3 10.0 9.7
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McPherson County in central Kansas Central Harvey County in south central Kansas Southwestern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Halstead, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newton, North Newton, Walton, Hesston and Moundridge. This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 27 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mcpherson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may produce ponding of water on roadways. Listen for later statements or possible flood warnings...should the risk for minor low-land flooding become more imminent. Target Area: McPherson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Eastern McPherson County in central Kansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 111 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with locally heavy rainfall near Mcpherson moving northeast at 15 mph. hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Mcpherson, Galva, Canton and Mcpherson Airport.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Kansas StateWIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen

If you love the great outdoors, remarkable scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures, Kansas is the place to be. The Sunflower State boasts 28 state parks that are each a dream location for nature lovers and photographers alike. Mushroom Rock State Park is the smallest state park in Kansas but it is also one of the […] The post The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Northwestern Rice County in central Kansas Barton County in central Kansas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Geneseo to Olmitz. These storms were nearly stationary. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Great Bend, Hoisington, Ellinwood, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Geneseo, Albert, Lorraine, Olmitz, Galatia, Susank, Frederick, Great Bend Airport, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Deputies find stolen car burning on rural Kan. road

A vehicle stolen in central Salina Friday morning was found burning in eastern Saline County that night. Shawn Blazier, 38, of Salina, told police that between 6-8 a.m. Friday, his 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from in front of his garage behind his residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1,000 worth of clothes and a LG cellphone in the vehicle as well.
Rice County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

One injured in Rice County crash Thursday

An 18-year-old Olathe man was hospitalized with what were believed to be minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash east of Bushton Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported. According to the KHP, a 2007 Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer driven by 43-year-old Tarsem Singh was crossing K-4 at 8th Road...
Harvey County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harvey, Marion, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harvey; Marion; McPherson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCPHERSON CENTRAL HARVEY AND SOUTHWESTERN MARION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.