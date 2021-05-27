Flooding in McPherson, Rice County following Wednesday’s storms

Effective: 2021-05-14 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Northwestern Rice County in central Kansas Barton County in central Kansas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Geneseo to Olmitz. These storms were nearly stationary. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Great Bend, Hoisington, Ellinwood, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Geneseo, Albert, Lorraine, Olmitz, Galatia, Susank, Frederick, Great Bend Airport, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.