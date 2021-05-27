Cancel
Rapid Novor First to Decode Polyclonal Antibodies Using Only Proteomics

Cover picture for the articleKITCHENER, ONTARIO, May 27, 2021 - Rapid Novor Inc., the world's leader in antibody protein sequencing using mass spectrometry, announced today that it has reached a major milestone in the life sciences industry by being the first to successfully sequence polyclonal antibodies directly from proteins without DNA sequencing data. The team sequenced a pool of antibody proteins purified from the blood of immunized rabbits using only proteomics.

