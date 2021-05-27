‘Massive’ cat once roamed Inland Northwest, research co-authored by Gonzaga professor finds
Imagine a cat. Now imagine that cat weighs as much as 900 pounds and eats things the size of a rhinoceros. Certainly a far cry from Garfield, this newly discovered species of saber-toothed cat roamed the Inland Northwest and other parts of North America 5 million to 9 million years ago, according to research partly led by John Orcutt, an assistant professor of biology at Gonzaga University.www.spokesman.com