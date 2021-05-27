Daywatch: The question of the COVID booster shot, vote blocked on renaming Lake Shore Drive and trying the new McDonald’s BTS Meal

Good morning, Chicago. Yesterday, state officials reported 1,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths. There were 59,494 doses of the vaccine administered Tuesday, according to officials, who said that 66% of adults in the state have now received at least one shot.

Officials also announced that half of Cook County’s six suburban mass vaccination locations will close permanently on Thursday , which mirrors Chicago’s downscaling of larger sites, including the United Center.

Meanwhile, for the first time since September 2019, almost all of Chicago’s beaches will be officially reopened as of this Friday . Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement yesterday by ceremoniously knocking over a cardboard cutout of herself , which you may recognize from the countless memes it appeared in over the last year.

And in more reopening news, organizers of the Chicago’s Pride Parade said that it will also be officially making its return. The parade is set for early October , which is a one-time departure from the usual slot of the last Sunday in June, organizers said, because of pandemic concerns.

— Nicole Stock, audience editor

Here’s more coronavirus news and other top stories you need to know to start your day.

For your smart speaker | Join our COVID-19 Facebook group | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today's eNewspaper edition

It’s a question on the mind of many people who are now fully vaccinated: Will they need a booster shot to stay that way? So far, scientists and doctors say it remains an open question, but the evidence — at least right now — doesn’t point to a need for another shot.

After months of administering the initial rounds of the vaccine — a rollout that has faced problems with inequities and confusion — Illinois vaccine providers say they will be ready to distribute a booster shot if it becomes necessary.

CPS fall plans : Full-time in-person classes, virtual academy for medically fragile kids — and as many students vaccinated as possible

Wristbands. Hand stamps. At some businesses easing mask requirements , getting carded isn’t just for people buying booze.

Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff and gatekeeper for House Speaker Michael Madigan, was indicted Wednesday on charges of lying to a federal grand jury investigating allegations that Commonwealth Edison paid bribes in exchange for Madigan’s assistance pushing though legislation in Springfield.

The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced a much-anticipated policy on foot pursuits following the fatal shootings in late March of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez, both of whom were shot and killed by officers who ran after them.

Family of Adam Toledo speaks at mural painted in his honor, establishes youth retreat center in his name

An effort to honor Chicago’s Black founder Wednesday by putting his name on the city’s most iconic street ran aground — at least temporarily — at a City Council meeting marked by parliamentary maneuvering, accusations of racial inequity and threats of future payback.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes help for Chicago businesses, would include cap on third-party delivery fees and end alcohol sales at liquor stores after 10 p.m.

The highly anticipated BTS Meal just dropped at McDonald’s locations across the Chicago area on Wednesday morning. Tribune food critic Louisa Chu’s big takeaway? It’s all about the sauces. Which, incidentally, offers a tiny bit more than previous celebrity collaborations .