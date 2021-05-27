Cancel
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: The question of the COVID booster shot, vote blocked on renaming Lake Shore Drive and trying the new McDonald’s BTS Meal

By Nicole Stock, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
Nurse Meredith Price gets a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prepared at a Cook County Health COVID-19 vaccine site in Des Plaines on May 13, 2021. Louisa Chu/Chicago Tribune

Good morning, Chicago. Yesterday, state officials reported 1,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths. There were 59,494 doses of the vaccine administered Tuesday, according to officials, who said that 66% of adults in the state have now received at least one shot.

Officials also announced that half of Cook County’s six suburban mass vaccination locations will close permanently on Thursday , which mirrors Chicago’s downscaling of larger sites, including the United Center.

Meanwhile, for the first time since September 2019, almost all of Chicago’s beaches will be officially reopened as of this Friday . Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement yesterday by ceremoniously knocking over a cardboard cutout of herself , which you may recognize from the countless memes it appeared in over the last year.

And in more reopening news, organizers of the Chicago’s Pride Parade said that it will also be officially making its return. The parade is set for early October , which is a one-time departure from the usual slot of the last Sunday in June, organizers said, because of pandemic concerns.

Nicole Stock, audience editor

Here’s more coronavirus news and other top stories you need to know to start your day.

Will we need a COVID booster shot? It’s an open question, but so far immunity appears ‘durable.’ Illinois providers say they are ready if necessary.

It’s a question on the mind of many people who are now fully vaccinated: Will they need a booster shot to stay that way? So far, scientists and doctors say it remains an open question, but the evidence — at least right now — doesn’t point to a need for another shot.

After months of administering the initial rounds of the vaccine — a rollout that has faced problems with inequities and confusion — Illinois vaccine providers say they will be ready to distribute a booster shot if it becomes necessary.

Former chief of staff to House Speaker Michael Madigan charged with lying to federal grand jury in ComEd probe

Tim Mapes, the former chief of staff and gatekeeper for House Speaker Michael Madigan, was indicted Wednesday on charges of lying to a federal grand jury investigating allegations that Commonwealth Edison paid bribes in exchange for Madigan’s assistance pushing though legislation in Springfield.

Chicago police announce new policy on foot pursuits in wake of fatal shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez

The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday announced a much-anticipated policy on foot pursuits following the fatal shootings in late March of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez, both of whom were shot and killed by officers who ran after them.

Vote blocked on renaming Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive for Black explorer Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

An effort to honor Chicago’s Black founder Wednesday by putting his name on the city’s most iconic street ran aground — at least temporarily — at a City Council meeting marked by parliamentary maneuvering, accusations of racial inequity and threats of future payback.

We try the new McDonald’s BTS Meal. Spoiler alert: It’s all about the sauce.

The highly anticipated BTS Meal just dropped at McDonald’s locations across the Chicago area on Wednesday morning. Tribune food critic Louisa Chu’s big takeaway? It’s all about the sauces. Which, incidentally, offers a tiny bit more than previous celebrity collaborations .

Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Illinois Senate passes elected school board for Chicago, over the objections of Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Over the objections of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Democrats in the Illinois Senate voted Tuesday night to transition Chicago’s mayor-appointed school board to a fully elected, 21-member body by 2027. The Senate voted 36-15 to approve the long-discussed, politically volatile issue, which still requires approval in the House and the signature of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has voiced his support for an ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Archdiocese of Chicago to reopen long-shuttered Little Village school

Catholic school classes are slated to return to a Little Village building next school year, as the Archdiocese of Chicago looks to reopen a school closed 16 years ago. Good Shepherd Catholic School will house an expansion of neighboring Epiphany Catholic School’s preschool and kindergarten programs beginning in the 2021-22 school year, the archdiocese said in a statement Tuesday. Good Shepherd ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Springfield in OT | Pritzker back before the cameras | US Rep. Danny Davis will have at least one Democratic opponent if he runs again

For the first time since May 19, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was back in front of reporters, this time in what seemed to be a victory lap over the Democratic-controlled General Assembly’s approval of a $42 billion budget deal. The Democratic governor says the plan will rev up an economy slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Sounding more and more like he’s running for a second term, the ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts ‘fiscal discipline’ of $42 billion budget passed by Democrats as debate over energy policy and subsidies to ComEd parent drags on

Gov. J.B. Pritzker took a victory lap Tuesday on the $42 billion state budget that the Democratic-controlled legislature went into overtime to pass, but lawmakers left Springfield without an agreement on an energy policy that would include a multimillion-dollar bailout for nuclear power plants in the state. Reaching a deal to preserve the nuclear plants — and the jobs of their thousands of ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

National Museum of Mexican Art to reopen in July 1: New exhibits, plus parking coming soon

The National Museum of Mexican Art announced Tuesday it will reopen in Pilsen July 1, welcoming back visitors for the first time since closing for the COVID-19 pandemic in March more than a year ago. Both the museum and its popular gift shop, Tienda Tzintzuntzán (“Place of the Hummingbird”), will resume regular hours and the museum’s customary free admission. It’s not the first Chicago museum ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Review: Soul & Smoke deserves to join the ranks of the Chicago area’s best barbecue

Before you pull up to Soul & Smoke in Evanston to grab your pickup order (because you will likely want to almost instantly after reading this), know that I am not playing an elaborate joke on you. Sure, instead of a recognizable restaurant, you’ll find a charmless squat brick building stuck in an out-of-the-way industrial zone. But inside is one of the best barbecue operations in the Chicago ...
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Northbrook, ILChicago Tribune

Northbrook volunteers help pick up litter at sites around the village: ‘It’s pretty doggone satisfying’

Northbrook residents donned safety vests and toted garbage bags around town Saturday during the second annual Clean Up Northbrook event. Organized by the Northbrook Civic Foundation, about 75 people participated in volunteer shifts to help clean up at about 15 locations around town. The foundation and the village of Northbrook provided safety vests, garbage bags and garbage pickup sticks to the volunteers.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Chicago, ILStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 17

Here’s what riders are finding as they return to the CTA and Metra (Tribune) A look at the CTA’s “When you’re ready, we’re ready” campaign (CTA) Chicago area traffic is increasing as more people return to driving (ABC 7) Chicago’s Congressional reps are requesting funds for infrastructure improvements (Daily Herald)
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Algonquin, ILshoppingcenterbusiness.com

Red Mountain Group Acquires 600,000-Square-Foot Algonquin Commons Power Center in Suburban Chicago

Algonquin, Ill. — Red Mountain Group Inc. has acquired Algonquin Commons, a 600,000-square-foot power center in Algonquin, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Built in 2004, the property is 75 percent occupied by tenants such as Trader Joe’s, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom Rack, DSW, Pottery Barn, Victoria’s Secret, Express, On the Border and Bonefish Grill. Red Mountain plans to invest $30 million for the renovation and repositioning of the center. Plans call for an indoor-outdoor covered entertainment area with an acre of open space. While in escrow, Red Mountain executed a new lease with Ashley Furniture. The company says it is currently working with two other large-format national retailers.