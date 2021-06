This story was originally published on Oct 27, 2018 and last updated on May 31, 2021. It's been a while now since Google Photos first introduced Live Albums, letting you automatically keep up-to-date with collections of people and pets. Hopefully you've been taking full advantage of its power for all these years, but what if you've been neglecting it? Are you not just using Live Albums, but also getting all you can out of them? Let's take a quick look at what the feature's capable of, and how you can tap in to everything it has to offer.