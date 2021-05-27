Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Two people jump from window to escape Earl St. fire in Springfield

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield Thursday morning. The fire was reported at 75 Earl Street around 6:45 a.m. According to officials, five people were home at the time of the fire and two people jumped out of a second floor window to escape. Officials say they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after jumping from the right side of the house. All occupants made it out safely.

www.westernmassnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Fire#Emergency Crews#Wggb Wshm#The Arson Bomb#Western Mass News#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Body recovered from Chicopee River Saturday night

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A body was found in the Chicopee River Saturday night near the Ludlow Bridge. According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to Indian Orchard around 6:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a missing adult male. His body was located and recovered in the Chicopee River.
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Hampden County man killed in motorcycle crash in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN — A man from the Hampden County town of Wales died Saturday afternoon and his passenger was seriously injured in a motorcycle collision on Route 9, authorities said. Niles Robbins, 46, was traveling west near the Ware line around 2:15 p.m. when his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with...
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Springfield, MAnepm.org

Springfield, Holyoke Police Forces Increasingly Diverse — But Progress Lags For Supervisors

Western Massachusetts police departments under court order to diversify are making progress, but police supervisors continue to be overwhelmingly white. Springfield and Holyoke are among seven cities and towns in Massachusetts where police department hiring is still influenced by decades-old federal consent decrees. The decrees, which have been revised in recent years, direct state human resources officials to follow hiring ratios intended to prioritize Black and Latino candidates.
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Crews investigating fire that displaced seven people in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A family of seven on Northampton Avenue in Springfield is now displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross after fire tore through their home Thursday morning. Fire officials said that a nearby construction crew noticed the smoke and called 911 this morning around 8 a.m....
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Springfield Eversource customers face power outages Sunday

SPRINGFILED, MA (WGGBWSHM)-- 787 Eversource customers were without power Sunday afternoon, according to Matt Chagnon from Eversource. The outage was caused by an underground wire on Belmont Avenue. Chagnon said the issue was isolated which brought a majority of customers power back by 3:53 P.M. Sunday. 24 customers remain without...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

AMR discusses 'Earn While You Learn' program

It’s National EMS Week, a time to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities and in western Massachusetts. Patrick Pickering, regional director for American Medical Response in Springfield, spoke to Taylor about a nationwide EMT shortage and how you can become an EMT.l.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....