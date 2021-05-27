Cancel
Irving, TX

Irving's Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 6 days ago
On Wednesday, Exxon Mobil Corp., the Irving, Texas-headquartered American multinational oil & natgas behemoth, had been met with a massive backlash regarding its slated course of action on carbon footprints and future growth, which is thought to have largely hinged on fossil fuels, as Exxon shareholders had voted to inject at least two members nominated by a tiny activist hedge fund - holding around $50 million worth of Exxon stakes - into the oil mogul’s management board , sending shockwaves across a global energy industry which has already been scuffling amid growing concerns associated to climate change impacts.

