The NBA is trying to push the Memphis Grizzlies out of the playoffs

By Jack Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Memphis Grizzlies fan, the NBA can be extremely exciting to watch. Expectations aren’t extremely high for one of the youngest teams in the league but there is still a ton of success to boast about. Amidst the excitement, it’s easy to wonder why the NBA is losing interest....

Person
Taylor Jenkins
NBAsemoball.com

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.
NBAwagerbop.com

NBA Play-In: San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Odds, Prediction

On one side, we have the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that has been on the rise. On the other, the San Antonio Spurs, a franchise that experienced a downfall in recent time. Wednesday’s clash decides which of these two teams continues its fight for the playoffs. The game takes place in Tennessee, the home of the Grizzlies, but to be honest, this factor isn’t that decisive in recent times since there is no usual atmosphere coming from the stands.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Donovan Mitchell Status in Jazz Grizzlies Game

The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA this season and finished as the first seed in the Western Conference. A lot of that success was due to the play of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. However, the Jazz will be without their All-Star shooting guard Mitchell in...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors live stream, NBA Play-in Tournament, TV channel, start time, odds

The Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Golden State Warriors in the last game of the Play-in Tournament from Chase Center in San Francisco. The Grizzlies are coming off a 100-96 win over the Spurs in their first play-in game and will now face Steph Curry and company. The Warriors will look to rebound after a tough 103-100 loss to the Lakers and will hope for some home-court advantage when they take the court tonight.
NBAOrlando Sentinel

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAslcdunk.com

5 games to watch as Jazz fans prep for the NBA Playoffs

For the first time in franchise history, the Utah Jazz are the lone holder of the league’s best record. They’ve dominated all year long, even with injuries to their starting, All-Star backcourt this past month. Credit goes to the whole team and they’ll need the strength of the team as...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The NBA playoff history of each play-in tournament matchup

A look back at the NBA playoff history for each of the four play-in tournament matchups, including two teams meeting for the first time ever. Over the NBA’s storied history, numerous changes have been made to the NBA postseason. The reasons for the change vary, sometimes it’s to create more excitement, sometimes it’s to level the playing field and give more teams a chance to advanced. Very often, change is made to reduce travel and increase player safety. No matter the reason, change is nothing new in the NBA postseason.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Spartans in the NBA: End of 2020-21 regular season recap

The NBA’s 75th regular season concluded Sunday night, which means it’s time to check in on the Michigan State products in the league. There are eight active Spartans in the NBA, and six of them will participate in the playoffs, which begin Tuesday night. Because of the 2019-20 complications brought...
NBAPosted by
Tom's Guide

Spurs vs Grizzlies live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

The Spurs vs Grizzlies live stream begins Wednesday, May 19th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. It will be on ESPN. The Spurs vs Grizzlies live stream is another instalment of the NBA’s new play-in tournament. As the 10th and 9th seeds respectively, these two teams will look for the first of two wins needed to lock in the Western Conference’ 8th playoff seed in this NBA playoffs live stream.
NBAkslsports.com

Five Questions For The Utah Jazz Ahead Of The Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz are headed to the playoffs with the number one seed in the West for the first time in more than two decades. If they were to advance to the Finals, they’d open the championship series in Utah for the first time in franchise history.