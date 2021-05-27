Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Update: Standoff ends between police and man who shot officers

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 5 days ago
A 10-hour standoff ended early Thursday morning in Flower Mound when the suspect who shot at and injured three officers finally surrendered to law enforcement. A woman went to a neighbor’s house and called 911 around 7 p.m. Wednesday to report her husband, a 60-year-old man, was threatening suicide, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. Police arrived outside the man’s home in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive, near the Flower Mound Library, and tried to make contact with him, but he had barricaded himself alone in the house and did not come out.

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

