Update: Standoff ends between police and man who shot officers

A 10-hour standoff ended early Thursday morning in Flower Mound when the suspect who shot at and injured three officers finally surrendered to law enforcement. A woman went to a neighbor’s house and called 911 around 7 p.m. Wednesday to report her husband, a 60-year-old man, was threatening suicide, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. Police arrived outside the man’s home in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive, near the Flower Mound Library, and tried to make contact with him, but he had barricaded himself alone in the house and did not come out.