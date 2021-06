There has been a surge in the number of fake vaccine and Covid test certificates for sale ahead of the summer holidays, according to new research.Vendors selling fraudulent certificates for travel have increased 20-fold, reports cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.It found that, between early March and May 2021, the number of outlets selling these items on the Dark Web and via the messaging app Telegram had increased from five to more than 100.Certificates for sale on Telegram include ones for the US (CDC), UK (NHS), Germany, India, Russia and the yellow international certificate of vaccination.It comes following...