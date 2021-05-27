Public Hearing: Parkside (PD20-0009) The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance o…
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a rezoning from Residential Rural (RR) District to Planned Development (PD) District on an approximately 62.39-acre property is generally located on the north side of Hickory Creek Road and the south side of Creekdale Drive, approximately 600 feet west of Riverpass Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.voiceofdenton.com