Denton, TX

Public Hearing: Parkside (PD20-0009) The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance o…

By City of Denton
Posted by 
VoiceOfDenton
VoiceOfDenton
 6 days ago


The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a rezoning from Residential Rural (RR) District to Planned Development (PD) District on an approximately 62.39-acre property is generally located on the north side of Hickory Creek Road and the south side of Creekdale Drive, approximately 600 feet west of Riverpass Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.

Denton, TX
To be a voice for Dentonites on the government, community happenings and local culture, to share the stories of the individuals that make Denton so diverse, vibrant and unique.

 https://voiceofdenton.com
#Parkside#City Hall#Property Development#Residential Development#Pd20 0009#Denton City Council#Residential Rural#Planned Development#Jbi Partners Inc#City Council Chambers#The City Council#Denton Plan 2030#Denton County#Hearing#Zoning#Hickory Creek Road#Adoption#Violations#Notices#Creekdale Drive
