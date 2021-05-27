Public Hearing: Parkside (PD20-0009) The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an ordinance o…

Denton City Council members have decided to delay the search for a permanent city manager until October, instead focusing on replacing another council appointee. “We are requesting proposals from firms in the city attorney search, and those will be presented to the council,” said Ryan Adams, director of customer service and public affairs. “It is difficult to say what the search will look like prior to knowing what firm we will work with because each has different specialties and approaches. But generally, the process takes several weeks.”