Three things that went right in May for the Cleveland Indians. So far this season the Cleveland Indians have had an up-and-down season, yet through all of the highs and lows the team has still managed to not only enter June above .500, but well within reach of both the division and the wild card race. After capturing a win over the White Sox to begin the month, the Tribe sit just 2.5 games back of the AL Central lead while being in control of one of the wild card spots.