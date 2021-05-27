Cancel
Southeast Asia's First MRO Facility Capable Of Handling Full Aviation Asset Life Cycle Taking Roots In Subang Airport

routesonline.com
 6 days ago

SEPANG – Southeast Asia’s first MRO facility that can handle the full life cycle of aviation assets will be set up in Subang Airport through a collaboration between Malaysia Airports and homegrown global player Dviation Group of Companies. The new facility offers end-to-end aftermarket services including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), aircraft teardown, aircraft material recycling and parts trading. Another initiative of the Subang Airport Regeneration plan, it aims to elevate Malaysia’s competitive landscape by building partnerships with internationally recognised Malaysian-based aviation solution providers. The new facility will further strengthen Subang Airports’ position as a preferred MRO hub in the region as it has the potential to capture a significant part of the USD3,635 billion aftermarket services market share in Asia Pacific (APAC) in the next 20 years for Malaysia.

