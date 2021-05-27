Cancel
Premier League

Matthew Pennington completes move to Shrewsbury Town from Everton

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton's Matthew Pennington has joined Shrewsbury following his successful loan spell with the League One club. The 26-year-old defender has signed a two-year contract for Steve Cotterill's side. Pennington has been on the books at Goodison Park for 15 years. During that time, he made loan moves to Tranmere Rovers,...

www.bbc.co.uk
Person
Matthew Pennington
Person
Steve Cotterill
Person
Luke Leahy
