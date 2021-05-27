Matthew Pennington completes move to Shrewsbury Town from Everton

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.