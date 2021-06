This article is part of our MLB Betting series. Another solid day Sunday with 2-1, but low on the units side as Matt Shoemaker beat his k prop by just 0.5. I had him under 4.5 and he got 5. Frustrating because it was at -140 and the two wins were around even money. One of the things you have to consider when betting MLB is the amount of juice you are laying. It is very difficult to gain profit when you are constantly laying -140 or higher.