It all ended with coach Rick Muellenberg standing on the Bangor High School football field and enjoying a significant moment even more than he anticipated. Muellenberg knew the Cardinals’ home game against Royall on May 7 was the end no matter how it played out. There was no playoff game on the horizon due to the shortened alternate season. His 20th season as the leader of the program was going to end because a letter of resignation was going to be submitted to the Bangor School Board.