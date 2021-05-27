KLIA Moves Up To Be World’s Top 9 Airport In Q1 2021

SEPANG – KL International Airport’s (KLIA) improves its ranking further to be the world’s top 9 airport in Q1 2021 for the category of over 40 million passengers per annum (mppa). The Airports Council International (ACI) recently announced the results of the global Airport Service Quality (ASQ) that benchmarks the world’s best airports. KLIA achieved a score of 4.99 over 5.00, from 4.98 in 2020. Apart from KLIA, the group’s efforts to improve service levels saw Langkawi International Airport (LGK) named as the world’s 3rd best airport in the 2-5 mppa category scoring 4.97 over 5.00 for the ASQ survey during the same period. The group continues to leverage on the lull period caused by international and domestic travel restrictions to carry out various initiatives to heighten passenger experience and ensure airport readiness when passenger traffic picks up again. Last month, the total number of passenger movements for Malaysia Airports was approximately 2 million for its local network of airports as well as its Turkish asset, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG).