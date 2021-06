The Miami Dolphins are once again being linked to a top proven veteran quarterback but Aaron Rodgers isn’t the answer for Miami. The bombshell of Aaron Rogers being unhappy in Green Bay dropped shortly before the 2021 NFL Draft. To say rumors have been circulating like crazy since then as to where Rogers would best fit or when he would be leaving the Packers would be a bit of an understatement. Is Pursuing Aaron Rogers a worthwhile task for the Dolphins as the team improves?