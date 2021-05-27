Cancel
Wildlife

University of Minnesota Forecasting a Bad Year for Ticks

By Abbey
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Be careful outdoors this summer, experts at the University of Minnesota are predicting a bad summer for the creepy crawlers. Jon Oliver with the University of Minnesota School of Public Health did an online Q&A answering questions about what we can expect to see when it comes to the upcoming tick season in our state.

