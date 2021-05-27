University of Minnesota Forecasting a Bad Year for Ticks

Here's where the cicadas are and what we're missing. Don't misunderstand the title. The Brood X has emerged this summer. However, Michigan is seeing very little of these bizarre little creatures. After seeing videos pop up on TikTok and stories from publications like USA Today we brought you the story of cicadas invading Michigan. The predictions were close, but this isn't horse shoes. While Michigan is only seeing the emergence of cicadas in 2 or 3 Southern counties, Indiana and Ohio are all the buzz. As you can see in the map below from the USDA Forest Service, the areas in yellow are experiencing the Brood X. Basically, the entire state of Indiana, much of Central and Western Ohio and some of Pennsylvania are walking outside to the loud collaborative hum of bugs while hearing the crunch of their shells below their feet.