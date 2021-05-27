Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse admits she would change her dance partnership with Hollyoaks' Danny Mac

By Amy West
prima.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has revealed the one thing she wishes she had done differently during her time on the hugely popular BBC series. While appearing as a guest on former colleague Kevin Clifton's podcast, the professional – who, in 2020, became the first on the show to win the Glitterball Trophy two years running – reflected on her partnership with Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.

www.prima.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne Clifton
Person
Danny Mac
Person
Bill Bailey
Person
Kelvin Fletcher
Person
Graeme Swann
Person
Oti Mabuse
Person
Kevin Clifton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Guest Star#Show Time#Bbc One#Dancing Airs#Runners Up#Prima Magazine Today#Running#Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Oti Mabuse's genius fashion hack is amazing

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse had a busy day on Tuesday and she made a mistake with one of her outfit choices. Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer posted a selfie of herself in a blue denim top tucked into a leopard-print skirt. She completed her look with a killer pair of black heels.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oti Mabuse suffers side-effects after home remedy goes wrong

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has been feeling a little bit under the weather recently, and in her spare time she decided to try a gift from co-star Nancy Xu. Oti had been gifted some hot sauce by her fellow professional dancer, and thought it could be the perfect cure for her cold.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Independent

Seann Walsh says Strictly Come Dancing kissing scandal ‘destroyed’ career and ‘what life could have been’

Seann Walsh has revealed the extent to which the Strictly Come Dancing kissing scandal has affected his life.The comedian appeared on the BBC show in October 2018, and was embroiled in controversy after he was caught kissing his professional dance partner Katya Jones on a night out in London, despite the pair both being in relationships. At the time, both Walsh and Jones issued an apology, and maintained that it was a “drunken” mistake.Now, speaking on podcast Take Flight, Walsh, 35, said that from the moment the kiss became public knowledge, his life “changed forever” and that it...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe announces brand new project

Strictly Come Dancing fan-favourite Johannes Radebe has announced his first-ever UK solo tour, and tickets are on sale now. Titled Johannes Radebe: Freedom, the tour will follow the dancer's personal and professional journey, from growing up in South Africa to travelling the world and settling down in the UK to become part of the yearly BBC One competition.
EntertainmentBBC

Oti Mabuse and Arlene Phillips to stage Cher musical

Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse and former judge Arlene Phillips have joined forces to stage the European premiere of the musical The Cher Show. The show, which has already been a Broadway hit, tells the story of the singer's rise to fame and features hits including I Got You Babe, Believe, Strong Enough and The Shoop Shoop Song.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Ryan Thomas 'wanted for Strictly Come Dancing'

'Strictly Come Dancing' bosses are said to be keen to sign up former 'Corrie' star Ryan Thomas, who is reportedly "considering" the chance to appear on the programme. Ryan Thomas is wanted for 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Bosses of the Latin and ballroom show are said to be keen to sign...
TV ShowsPosted by
Tyla

People Are Losing It Over AJ Pritchard's Dancing On Hollyoaks

We love it when celebrities make guest appearances in shows - and one that has certainly got us all taking is former Strictly dancers AJ and Curtis Pritchard's cameos on Hollyoaks. The showbiz pair play evil twins Marco and Jacob, who have arrived in Chester to ruffle feathers for poor...
TV ShowsBBC

Masked Dancer: Flamingo becomes second celeb to leave show

Sunday evening saw the second celebrity eliminated from The Masked Dancer, as six more characters made their mark on the stage. It was the turn of Squirrel, Carwash, Flamingo, Rubber Chicken, Frog and Beagle - and it was Flamingo who was voted off the show!. When Flamingo took of her...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Good Morning Britain's Laura Tobin teases Strictly Come Dancing appearance

Good Morning Britain's weather presenter Laura Tobin has teased that she might be one of the contestants in the next edition of Strictly Come Dancing. In a recent interview with the Mirror, the meteorologist addressed recent rumours about her appearance on the BBC's celebrity dancing competition saying: "I would love to do Strictly.