Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse admits she would change her dance partnership with Hollyoaks' Danny Mac
Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has revealed the one thing she wishes she had done differently during her time on the hugely popular BBC series. While appearing as a guest on former colleague Kevin Clifton's podcast, the professional – who, in 2020, became the first on the show to win the Glitterball Trophy two years running – reflected on her partnership with Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.www.prima.co.uk