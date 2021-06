Cary, NC — It may seem odd for the team in the overall NHL first place position to not have one player have a hat trick all year, and that could be a first. Fortunately, with just 5 games left in the season, the Canes can now check that box as Sebastian Aho got a natural hat trick with the Canes dominating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in the first of 3 consecutive games. The last player to get a hat trick was Andrei Svechnikov during the playoffs last year while in the bubble, so somehow he’s due for the traditional celebration of the 3-goals-in-a-game feat.