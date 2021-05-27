Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo is learning that the only force stronger than a pandemic is the Olympics

By Jules Boykoff
SFGate
 6 days ago

Sports are never simply sports. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year because of covid-19, are a stark reminder of this ruthless truth. In Japan, the population has turned against the Olympics. One poll found a whopping 83 percent opposes staging the Games this summer. Nevertheless, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach insist that the show must go on. IOC spokesman Mark Adams went as far as to say, "We listen but won't be guided by public opinion."

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
Person
Carl Schmitt
Person
Ken Livingstone
Person
Jules Boykoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Ioc#International Security#Marathon Security#U N#Washington Post#German#Sapporo#Kobe University Hospital#Pacific University#Olympic Organizers#Olympic Exceptionalism#Japanese Legislators#Olympic Breakfasts#Athletes#Medals#U S Health Experts#Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
India
Country
Japan
Related
Public Healtharise.tv

Japan Expands State of Emergency as Tokyo Olympics Looms

Japan has expanded a coronavirus state of emergency hours in an effort to contain a worrying surge in infections nine weeks ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. Although there’s no forced lockdown, the state of emergency allows prefectural governors to demand that shops and public establishments close or shorten their hours. It has expanded from the hotspots of Osaka and Tokyo in late April to other regions earlier this month, currently covering 42% of Japan’s population.
Healthwcbe.org

Cancel The Olympics, Says Tokyo Doctors Association

With much of the country in a renewed state of emergency due to a spike in coronavirus infections, a group representing some 6,000 primary care physicians in Tokyo has called for the Summer Games to be canceled. In an open letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga published Monday on...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

IOC chief to send medical staff to Tokyo Olympics

May 19 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee said it has approved medical staff for the Tokyo Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic. IOC chief Thomas Back said Wednesday during a virtual meeting with the president of Japan's Olympic organizing committee that he is willing to send doctors and other frontline health workers as a precaution, Kyodo News reported.
Worldeurodressage.com

Dutch Olympic Long List for Tokyo Announced

With two months to go until the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Dutch equestrian federation and Dutch Olympic Committee announced the long-listed dressage riders from which the team for The Netherlands will be picked. Based on past results and recent scores and performances at CDI's, observation trials and squad...
SportsGreenwichTime

Tokyo organizers say Olympics are 'safe' -- public disagrees

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC wraps up its final planning sessions on Friday with Tokyo Olympic organizers, just two months before the games are to open. Much of the focus is on persuading a skeptical public and medical community that the games should go ahead. “We have much to do...
Combat SportsCNET

Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: What you need to know

If all goes according to plan, it looks like the Tokyo Olympics will finally go ahead this year in July. And Karate will be a part of it. Karate, a system of unarmed combat that literally means "empty hand," is said to have developed during the 17th century in the Okinawa prefecture, a chain of islands off the southern coast of Japan. Despite being popularized worldwide as a sport after World War II, karate -- along with four other sports -- will be part of the Summer Olympics for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics. Fittingly, it makes its Olympic debut in Japan, where the sport, which involves executing arm- and leg-based strikes, first originated.
World101.9 KELO-FM

Olympics-Tokyo can mark pandemic turning point despite concerns, says Swedish Olympic boss

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The Tokyo Olympics can mark a turning point in the global COVID-19 pandemic, the CEO of Swedish Olympic Committee has said. Speaking as they launched their apparel for the 2020 Games, Peter Reinebo said that the Swedes had confidence in Tokyo’s ability to provide a secure bubble and adequate testing to avoid placing unnecessary strain on the Japanese healthcare system.
SportsCNN

What could happen if the Tokyo Olympics get canceled?

(CNN) — With a little over two months until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the possibility of a cancellation looms large over the Games. As Japan battles a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a state of emergency in Tokyo and other prefectures remains in place until the end of the month, there is mounting pressure from health experts, business leaders and the Japanese public to call off the Games.
SportsWSLS

What new sports are coming to the Tokyo Olympics?

While much of the Olympic attention from U.S. viewers will be on sports such as swimming, gymnastics, track and field and basketball, those who want something different will get a chance to tune in for five new sports at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (And yes, even though we’re...
Public HealthMiami Herald

Tokyo Olympics loom, with only 2% of Japanese fully vaccinated and fears over thousands of visitors

TOKYO – Come July, Takahiro Katsumi's home city of Saitama is on deck to host some of the Summer Olympics' most prominent events, including basketball, soccer and golf. It's an alarming prospect for Katsumi, a 48-year-old translator whose wife is battling lung cancer. He worries that Japan's health care system, already strained from high infection and death rates in a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, would be overwhelmed if Olympic visitors trigger another surge — leaving his wife even more vulnerable.
Worldtonireavis.com

TOKYO OLYMPIC DILEMMA

The Tokyo Games are coming at us like Noah Lyles around the turn in the 200 meters; they’ll be on us in a blink. Now imagine being in your athletic prime in the years 2020 and 2021 and being an Olympic-sport athlete to boot, like Mr. Lyles. I feel so sorry for such potential Olympians as Japan struggles with whether to host the already delayed 2020 Games from 23 July to 8 August 2021.
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

Skateboarding grinds into the Tokyo Olympics

Hundreds of the best skateboarders in the world competed at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa to try to qualify for the Tokyo summer games where the sport will be making its Olympic debut in July. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Worldnewsatw.com

Tokyo Olympics: Japan extends COVID state of emergency less than two months before Games begin | World News

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas, as the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing less than two months before the Olympics begin. The move to continue restrictions, due to end on 31 May, until 20 June comes as the country saw a record number of coronavirus patients in a critical condition in recent days – putting a strain on hospitals, even as the number of new cases has slowed.
SportsLynchburg News and Advance

Should the Tokyo Olympics be postponed again?

The Tokyo Olympic Games are fast approaching, but will they be postponed again? The Japanese authorities say the games will continue as planned, but the general public in Japan are less enthusiastic. An expert explains some of the risks at play. To read more select an article below by click...