Tokyo is learning that the only force stronger than a pandemic is the Olympics
Sports are never simply sports. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year because of covid-19, are a stark reminder of this ruthless truth. In Japan, the population has turned against the Olympics. One poll found a whopping 83 percent opposes staging the Games this summer. Nevertheless, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach insist that the show must go on. IOC spokesman Mark Adams went as far as to say, "We listen but won't be guided by public opinion."