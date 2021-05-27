Cancel
New York City, NY

New 'Vax & Scratch' Program Providing NY Lottery Tickets for Prizes Up To $5 Million

By Chris Boyle
longisland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced a new vaccination program that will provide free NYS lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million. The program will initially include 10 vaccination sites in the New York City, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions. The sites will be open from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28. All sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The program will not impact education funding.

