Tiny cloffices — workspaces in closets — are big, thanks to the pandemic

By Jura Koncius
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cloffice — a closet that doubles as an office — wasn’t born during the pandemic. The concept has been around for some time. But with the explosion of working and learning from home, more people strapped for space have taken a good, hard look at the tiniest nooks in their homes.

