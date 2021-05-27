Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

More than 110 pounds of suspected cocaine wash ashore on Texas beaches, sheriff says

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the last week, packages containing suspected cocaine have washed up onto the beaches of Matagorda County, Texas, authorities said. “Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages. Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from Marijuana to Fentanyl,” Lt. Philip Hester with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said Tuesday.

kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Matagorda County, TX
Government
Matagorda County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beaches#Cocaine#Marijuana#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Gulf Of Mexico#Authorities#Substances#Beachgoers#Fentanyl#Lt Philip Hester#Weight#Packages#Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
El Campo, TXWharton Journal Spectator

Police give chase after woman found sleeping in her vehicle

A woman officers found asleep at the wheel in Matagorda County Monday fled, creating a multi-agency car chase northwest of El Campo that ended with her arrest on multiple charges including aggravated assault against a peace officer. Torie Stelly, 25, of Irving was found sleeping in her gray four-door Nissan,...
Victoria Advocate

1 dead, 1 still missing after Matagorda County boat crash

One man has died and one is still missing after a Saturday morning boat crash on the Colorado River, authorities said. Jacob Langley, 24, city of residence not available, has been missing since the incident was first reported to the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office at about 2 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.
El Campo, TXEl Campo Leader-News

Police cars hit during two-county chase Monday

A woman officers found asleep at the wheel in Matagorda County Monday fled, creating a multi-agency car chase northwest of El Campo that ended with her arrest on multiple charges including aggravated assault against a peace officer. Torie Stelly, 25, of Irving was found sleeping in her gray four-door Nissan,...