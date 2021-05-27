More than 110 pounds of suspected cocaine wash ashore on Texas beaches, sheriff says

Over the course of the last week, packages containing suspected cocaine have washed up onto the beaches of Matagorda County, Texas, authorities said. “Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages. Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from Marijuana to Fentanyl,” Lt. Philip Hester with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said Tuesday.