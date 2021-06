Way of X has shined a light on a disrupting presence within Krakoa called the Patchwork Man, and in issue #2 we finally get the identity of this presence, but I don't think anyone saw this reveal coming. The Patchwork Man has been seen as a myth or a boogie man, but some know better, including Xavier and Kurt. This mystery becomes clearer as Nightcrawler interacts with Legion, who we learn is being isolated from his mind, and as a result, his mind has become a warzone. Not only that, but it's become a blueprint for Orchis in how to take down Krakoa, and as a result one of the biggest X-Men villains in recent memory has returned. Last chance on spoilers, so if you haven't read it yet you've been warned.