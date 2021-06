Former Apollo CEO Leon Black has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that he raped a woman. Former Apollo Global Management chief executive, Leon Black, has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that he raped and harassed a young Russian model, Opec and its allies caused oil markets to jump by sticking with their plan to only gradually release more barrels into the oil market, and Germany’s Green Party is struggling to maintain momentum as a September election approaches. Plus, Djibouti is one of Africa’s fastest growing economies. The FT’s east and central Africa correspondent, Andres Schipani, explains what is happening there.