Suffolk DA: Shirley Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Woman in DWI Motor Vehicle Crash

A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car after riding through a green light at a busy Long Island intersection, police said. Port Jefferson Station resident Mary Passaro, age 73, was driving a 2020 Hyundai on Old Town Road, at the intersection of Boyle Road in Terryville, when the bicyclist failed to yield the right of way to her vehicle, which had a green light, at 5:37 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, according to Suffolk County Police.