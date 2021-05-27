Suffolk DA: Shirley Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Woman in DWI Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini has announced the guilty plea of a Shirley man for driving while intoxicated and killing a woman in a motor vehicle crash. Chris D. Montpetit, 36, pleaded guilty today to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a class B felony; Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; and Reckless Driving, an unclassified misdemeanor. Pursuant to the plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to five and two-thirds to 17 years in prison.www.longisland.com