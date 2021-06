We’ve had some really great console and PC to mobile conversions over the years on mobile platforms. There have been loads of great recent ones as well. Turn-based card RPG SteamWorld Quest ($4.99) from Image & Form felt like a perfect fit for iOS when it debuted on Nintendo Switch a while ago. It finally hit iOS recently and is a great conversion. Read my full review of the iOS version here. Moonlighter ($4.99) from 11 bit studios is a game I didn’t think would come to mobile anytime soon when I played it on Nintendo Switch but it did show up and the release is great. Check out our review of the dungeon crawling shopkeeping hybrid experience here. Today, both games are down to their lowest prices yet and now is a great time to pick them up if you’ve been waiting because they are both well worth your time.