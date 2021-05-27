Notre Dame 2021 Running Back Group Could Be The Best Of The Brian Kelly Tenure

Notre Dame returns its top three running backs from what was a very productive backfield a season ago, and in June it will welcome two more very talented players.

The 2021 backfield is deep, talented and versatile, and it is expected to be a major strength of the offense this season. In our latest position breakdown podcast the Irish Breakdown staff went in-depth on what makes this group so special, how the backs can be used together and also went player-by-player in preparation for the upcoming season.

Here are the primary topics of the show:

*** We dive into the overall talent of the backfield, focusing on its depth and versatility. There is some focus on the unique skillsets of the different backs on the depth chart.

*** We go player-by-player and talk about areas for improvement and expectations for the 2021 season.

*** What makes this backfield so dangerous, and we break down just how the Notre Dame coaches can use the backfield in rotation and together to attack defenses.

*** We watch film of the incoming freshmen - Logan Diggs and Audric Estime.

*** After breaking down the running back depth chart we answer listener questions, and there were a lot of good ones. One particular question asked about the realistic "looks" that Notre Dame can show from the backfield.

*** We also break down how the 2021 backfield stacks up against past running back groups, and make a case for why this will be the best group of running backs of the Brian Kelly tenure. We also talk about the one-two punch of Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree and how that duo will go down as the best of the last decade.

Notre Dame Running Back Summer Depth Chart

