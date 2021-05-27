Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame 2021 Running Back Group Could Be The Best Of The Brian Kelly Tenure

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame returns its top three running backs from what was a very productive backfield a season ago, and in June it will welcome two more very talented players.

The 2021 backfield is deep, talented and versatile, and it is expected to be a major strength of the offense this season. In our latest position breakdown podcast the Irish Breakdown staff went in-depth on what makes this group so special, how the backs can be used together and also went player-by-player in preparation for the upcoming season.

Here are the primary topics of the show:

*** We dive into the overall talent of the backfield, focusing on its depth and versatility. There is some focus on the unique skillsets of the different backs on the depth chart.

*** We go player-by-player and talk about areas for improvement and expectations for the 2021 season.

*** What makes this backfield so dangerous, and we break down just how the Notre Dame coaches can use the backfield in rotation and together to attack defenses.

*** We watch film of the incoming freshmen - Logan Diggs and Audric Estime.

*** After breaking down the running back depth chart we answer listener questions, and there were a lot of good ones. One particular question asked about the realistic "looks" that Notre Dame can show from the backfield.

*** We also break down how the 2021 backfield stacks up against past running back groups, and make a case for why this will be the best group of running backs of the Brian Kelly tenure. We also talk about the one-two punch of Kyren Williams and Chris Tyree and how that duo will go down as the best of the last decade.

Notre Dame Running Back Summer Depth Chart

Irish Breakdown Content

