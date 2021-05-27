Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

When does the Illinois high school spring sports postseason begin?

Peoria Journal Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois high school sports postseason is back. For the first time since last March, the Illinois High School Association is handing out state hardware. Bass fishing and boys gymnastics already have awarded state titles, and boys water polo is this weekend. The more mainstream spring sports postseasons begin when...

www.pjstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
City
Glenview, IL
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Schaumburg, IL
State
Illinois State
Peoria, IL
Sports
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
City
Joliet, IL
City
Northbrook, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Team Sports#Home Games#Wintrust Field#Track#Journal Star#Ihsa#Baseball Regionals#Championship Games#Boys State Finals#Sectional Semifinals#Girls Semifinals#Girls Finals#Boys Finals#Boys Soccer#Class 3a#Class 4a#Neutral Site Contests#Glenbrook North#Glenbrook South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
High School Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Vote for the Peoria area's spring high school athlete of the week

We picked the top performers of the last week — and ask you to decide who is the Journal Star high school athlete of the week. The poll and information about each is below. The poll closes at noon Friday, after which we will announce the winner. Vote as many times as you like on the Journal Star app or on the website at pjstar.com. If for any reason the poll does not show up, click here.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Peoria, IL94.3 Jack FM

Timber Rattlers close out series with Peoria with a win

PEORIA, IL – A tough series ended on a positive note for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. The Timber Rattlers let two different leads get away from them and were down to their last strike against the Peoria Chiefs, but four runs in the ninth inning gave Wisconsin a 9-7 victory over the High-A Central League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini secures official visit from a 2022 top tight end

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.
Peoria, ILwtaq.com

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers lose on late Peoria rally

PEORIA, IL – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers clawed their way back from a 5-0 deficit against the Peoria Chiefs to tie Saturday’s game at Dozer Park 5-5. Then, Peoria scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to hand the Rattlers an 8-5 loss. The Chiefs (5-6) took the...
Illinois StatePeoria Journal Star

Here are 5 Illinois restaurants worth the drive outside the Tri-County area

With the coronavirus pandemic subsiding and indoor COVID-19 restrictions loosening, it might be time to get out of the house to eat again. Far out of the house, perhaps. Nick in the Morning is an unabashed fan of Saturday or Sunday drives into the country. Perhaps to get some fresh air. Perhaps to visit friends in other communities. Or perhaps for no particular reason, other than wanderlust.
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Chiefs take 4 of 6 from Timber Rattlers, turn attention to River Bandits

PEORIA (HOI) -- Following a tough 1-5 start to the season against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Peoria Chiefs turned things back around this week in their home series debut. Despite a 9-7 loss on Sunday to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Chiefs managed to take 4 of the 6 games, including four-straight, in the series to improve to 5-7 on the season.
Peoria, ILPeoria Journal Star

Promoting Peoria on TikTok: Woman recruits new residents with tours of historic homes

PEORIA — Though she's not originally from Peoria, Angie Ostaszewski has become one of the city’s greatest cheerleaders. Ostaszewski has been promoting Peoria online for a few years now, but it’s only been in the past year, since she began using TikTok, that she's started seeing tangible results. She said she knows of more than 20 people who have moved to Peoria after learning about the city from her TikTok account, a social media platform that has grown in popularity over the past year or so.
leisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Canton, ILPeoria Journal Star

Return to gymnastics fuels Canton senior's track and field success

Katie Goldring wanted to make the most out of her final high school track and field season, so she went back to her roots. After her junior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canton senior returned to tumbling and gymnastics to prepare for her senior season. Goldring...
Illinois StateWeek.com

Nationwide chlorine shortage hits Central Illinois

PEORIA (WEEK) -- The effects of a nationwide chlorine shortage are being felt in Central Illinois. "At our location, we've sold more chlorine to date than we did all of last year in 2020," Joseph Privett at San Juan Pools in Pekin said. Privett says orders pools and spas went...
Peoria County, ILPeoria Journal Star

Class of 2021: Here are all the Illini Bluffs High School students graduating in May

Class motto: "The only way to discover the limits of the possible is to go beyond them, to the impossible." — Arthur C. Clarke. Sidney Violet Ann Allison, Alexis Marie Alvarado, Hannah Marie Bordner, Leah Nicole Borland, Mallory Nona Cowen, Isaiah Mark Daniels, Jaylin Trinidy Duley, Zachary Glen Eeten, Drake Alan Gall, Cade Phillip Scott Gerber, Isabella Rose Gordon, Ethan Corbet Hamm, Arriana Cristine Haynes, Emma Nicole Hicks, Alexander Jay Hill, Abby Diane Hodges, Blake Ashton Humes, Tyler Alan Hutchinson, Jaci Beth Janna Jordan, Dollie Dilynna Rose Kingsley, Kristin Adriane Krokos, Cheyenne Dakota Lawrence, Halla Rae Mackesy, Colton Curtis Meyer, Robert Heath Nolan, Ryan Thomas Patrick, Makayla Rose Patten, Ethan Lee Patterson, Joanna Lanae Pincock, Amanda Mae Potter, Taylor Marie Purdy, Audry Rae Richardson, Torie Michelle Rynearson, Eden Monzelle Saunders, Tyler Adam Schaefer, Tomi Lee Sewell, Savannah Nicole Shafer, Cameron Joseph Speck, Connor Mitchel Speck, Bryce Allen Stroemer, Addison Marie Welsh, Brody Alan Wills, Dalton Kenneth Wills and Logan William Wissel.