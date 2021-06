SYNOPSIS – Another day with just a few scattered showers this afternoon, temperatures will make it up around 90° for a high. Tomorrow we will start to tap into more moisture which will bring in better rain chances for the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with the better rain chances coming over the weekend and at the beginning of the next week. This will give everyone a much-needed break from watering their plants and gardens.