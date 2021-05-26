Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

David Adjaye: One of the most important storytellers of our time

By Simone de Gale
bdonline.co.uk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this essay written to coincide with his Gold Medal, Simone de Gale traces the architect’s significance from his early years to the present day — Sir David Adjaye is arguably one of the most important architects of our time and has long been celebrated for his ability to combine his artistic sensibilities with ethos for community-driven projects. In 2000, the Ghanaian-British architect founded his studio, which has since grown into an international force operating from three distinct locations (Accra, London and New York), and working on projects across the globe. He has developed a unique capacity to create works that span context and innovation, intimate and public spheres, where the resulting portfolio is underpinned by his quest to discover how architecture can meaningfully represent the connections between people and place.

www.bdonline.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isamu Noguchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storytellers#Architecture Design#Human Design#Public Works#Riba#Gold Medal#Ghanaian#The Isamu Noguchi Award#The World Economic Forum#Wef Davos#Sir David Adjaye#Riba#Ethos#Connections#Context#London#Discover#Community Driven Projects#Present Day#Social Impact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
Related
Entertainmentarchitectmagazine.com

David Adjaye Receives RIBA Gold Medal During Virtual Ceremony

Today, David Adjaye, Hon. FAIA, formally received the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects Royal Gold Medal for architecture in a virtual ceremony. Individuals from around the world will be able to tune into the ceremony and watch Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, present the Ghanaian-British architect, based in Accra, Ghana, with his medal. The celebration will also feature RIBA president Alan Jones, based in London, and tributes from dignitaries worldwide.
Visual Artstirworld.com

David Adjaye and Adam Pendleton come together at ‘Untitled (We Are Not)’

What happens when a celebrated architect and a distinguished painter react to a singular theme, and the works so produced are juxtaposed, put in conversation with each other? David Adjaye and Adam Pendleton did exactly this at Untitled (We are not),at Pace Gallery in Hong Kong.Moving beyond the emotion of euphoria and sheer magic that this environment has created, one discovers the significant narrative that has emerged in this exhibition. The interactions between the works are both at a formal and conceptual plane. While Pendleton’s canvasses reference the aesthetics of graffiti, seen through the lens of time, leading to layering and erasure, Adjaye’s marble sculptures echo this through the inherent marks on the stone that he calls “geological writings or lines created by gravity”. Similarly, the geometric perfection of the sculptures evokes a sense of modernistic and mechanised perfection, and the paintings utilises language as material, one that is dense, heavy, and yet plastic.
Visual ArtFast Company

An artist planted 400 trees in London to showcase where design is headed next

The art director of this year’s London Design Biennale, Es Devlin, intends to challenge archaic design principles and highlight current climate concerns by planting 400 trees in the heart of the capital. The artist’s installation of “The Forest for Change,” aims “to counter the attitude of human dominance over nature...
EconomyFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Subsidizing America’s most important product: Innovation

To increase society’s supply of pickles, increase monetary demand for them. Increasing the supply of America’s most important product — innovation — is more complicated. It involves money that fertilizes a culture that nurtures talented individuals. Solving the complexities of this is one purpose of the Endless Frontier Act (EFA),...
Visual Artdesignboom.com

david adjaye and adam pendleton discuss two-person exhibition at pace gallery hong kong

An exhibition presenting the work of american artist adam pendleton and ghanaian-british artist and architect sir david adjaye has opened at pace gallery’s hong kong location. the exhibition features a new body of paintings by pendleton entitled ‘untitled (WE ARE NOT)’, presented in visual and spatial dialogue with a set of sculptural works by adjaye. viewed in concert, the works articulate a shared visual lexicon that explores questions of language, identity, and monumentality.
Visual Artsapeople.com

Young Female South African Architects Reinvent Serpentine Pavilion in London

The arrival in London of a new Serpentine Pavilion is a design diary highlight every year… by Matthew Barac, London Metropolitan University. Each commission sees a new temporary garden building – a pavilion – created by a selected international architect. It is organised by the Serpentine Galleries in Kensington Gardens, Hyde Park, regularly attracting over 1.2 million visitors a year.
Educationheritagefl.com

The most important message graduates need to hear

It’s not the most talented who succeed. It’s those who never stop trying. Congratulations graduates! I remember being where you are today and looking out across the future, which seemed unlimited in its possibilities. I thought I knew so much about life back then. I thought my skills and my knowledge had prepared me for life. But my degree only taught me how to succeed. It didn’t teach me how to fail and learn from pain itself.
ApparelGear Patrol

How One of the Most Important Dive Watches of the 1960s Was Revived

"Aquastar makes nothing but sea watches and instruments. You might call us 'the underwater watch company.'" That's the headline that splashed across the top third of an early Aquastar print advertisement. Also pictured is the brand's original founder Fred Robert kitted out in SCUBA gear, arms folded across his chest, looking very seriously at the camera. It's clear to see that the Aquastar brand was built on making tools for professionals. Though today the brand has a new face manning the helm, that same dedication to quality and performance carries through.
EconomyThrive Global

Byron Ingraham of Azure Media: “Delegating is one of the most important skills for a leader to develop as it creates the space for growth”

Delegating is one of the most important skills for a leader to develop as it creates the space for growth. When we delegate to people within our business we are building up their confidence to perform various tasks. Over time this results in them knowing how to ultimately run various parts of a business, thus freeing up time for an owner to focus on other things.
Books & LiteratureWest Central Tribune

Kevin Dutton: Society’s never been more polarized. How storytellers could help heal our divides

(ATTENTION EDITORS: 1 photo accompanies this column. FILENAME: OPED-POLARIZATION-COMMENTARY-GET.jpg) At the end of a fancy dinner for Commonwealth dignitaries in London, Winston Churchill spotted a fellow guest about to steal a valuable silver saltshaker from the table. Caught between the desire to avoid an undignified contretemps and the equal and opposite desire to not let the scoundrel get away with it, Churchill did something ingenious.
AdvocacyPosted by
Creative Bloq

One of our favourite logos is no more

Charity rebrands can be tricky business – along with the need to clearly communicate the organisation's mission, there's often a heightened emotional context to the design. In short, a new look won't please everyone. Shelter, the UK's housing and homelessness charity, has revealed a new brand identity – and, not unexpectedly, it's proving divisive.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

The Big Review: Michael Armitage at the Royal Academy of Arts

How does Michael Armitage charge his paintings with such electricity? The Royal Academy’s new exhibition features just 15 of his works but their power is tangible. The show was organised by the Haus der Kunst in Munich, where the larger spaces allowed for 27 paintings, as well as drawings and lithographs. Alongside them were a group of 70 works by figurative East African artists, selected by Armitage in honour of their critical impact on his practice; there are 31 such works at the Academy. In London, the exhibition is scaled down, then, but not diminished—the three galleries resound with ample Mwili, Akili na Roho or “Body, Mind and Spirit”, as the East African section is called.
Photography1854.photography

Looking back: James Barnor reflects

With two UK-based exhibitions and a photobook landing this summer, James Barnor, who is 92 today, may finally be receiving the recognition he deserves. James Barnor is a revered name in the world’s photography community – but it is only in recent years that his influential work has received the full recognition it deserves. Over a six-decade career, the Ghana-born photographer documented the African and Caribbean diaspora in 1960s London and created Black fashion images that inspired a new generation of artists. His work also captures Ghana moving towards independence in 1957 and its postcolonial period, and London becoming a multicultural metropolis in the latter half of the 20th century.
Entertainmentgreekcitytimes.com

Geoffrey Robertson’s Australian book launch a roaring success

Celebrated barrister Geoffrey Robertson QC launched his book ‘Who Owns History?” to a packed auditorium yesterday in Sydney in the presence of many Australian and Greek community leaders and officials. During his talk Mr Robertson made the case for a legal challenge for the return of looted cultural artefacts such...
DesignOccam's Typewriter

Getting the Design Right

This blogpost is stimulated by two bits of reading matter of very different sorts, but between them they have taken my thoughts in somewhat multifarious directions. Apologies if the net result is a slightly disorganised and diverse post. It started with an article in the Guardian about architecture, and how...