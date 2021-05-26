David Adjaye: One of the most important storytellers of our time
In this essay written to coincide with his Gold Medal, Simone de Gale traces the architect’s significance from his early years to the present day — Sir David Adjaye is arguably one of the most important architects of our time and has long been celebrated for his ability to combine his artistic sensibilities with ethos for community-driven projects. In 2000, the Ghanaian-British architect founded his studio, which has since grown into an international force operating from three distinct locations (Accra, London and New York), and working on projects across the globe. He has developed a unique capacity to create works that span context and innovation, intimate and public spheres, where the resulting portfolio is underpinned by his quest to discover how architecture can meaningfully represent the connections between people and place.www.bdonline.co.uk