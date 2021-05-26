United offers vaccinated customers a chance to win a year of free flights

Iconic Brand Marks Anniversary with Sweepstakes for Travelers. "We're giving new and loyal guests a chance to join in the excitement as we celebrate the Comfort brand's 40th anniversary. The sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you this summer for 40 incredible years," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Comfort has remained a trusted leader in the upper midscale chain scale and is known for its warm and welcoming guest experience. Our guests have been a core part of this successful 40-year journey and we're rewarding them with a chance to win loyalty points that can be used for free stays and more. At Comfort, we're always building, always innovating and always evolving, with guest satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. With newly updated properties from coast to coast, a recently refreshed brand identity and the new Rise & Shine™ prototype revealed this spring, the future is certainly bright for Comfort."