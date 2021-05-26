Cancel
United offers vaccinated customers a chance to win a year of free flights

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinated Americans eligible for sweepstakes. United Airlines is offering vaccinated customers a shot at winning free travel for a year in an attempt to get more Americans immunized. The “Your Shot to Fly” campaign, in support of the Biden administration’s effort to encourage more people to get the Covid-19 vaccine,...

Related
LifestyleElite Daily

You Could Win SO Many Free Flights With This Southwest Giveaway

With Southwest Airlines’ 50th birthday right around the corner, the company is gifting wannabe travelers the giveaway of their dreams. From now until the big day, aka June 18, customers with a Rapid Rewards account can cast their name in the running for a share of 50 million in bonus points, $500 Southwest gift cards, and yes, even the airline’s popular companion passes. Here’s how to enter Southwest airlines’ 50th anniversary sweepstakes so you can start making those bucket list getaways a reality.
Lifestylefranchising.com

Comfort Hotels Celebrates 40 Years Of Guest Loyalty With Chance For 40 Customers To Win 40,000 Choice Privileges Points

Iconic Brand Marks Anniversary with Sweepstakes for Travelers. "We're giving new and loyal guests a chance to join in the excitement as we celebrate the Comfort brand's 40th anniversary. The sweepstakes is our way of saying thank you this summer for 40 incredible years," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Comfort has remained a trusted leader in the upper midscale chain scale and is known for its warm and welcoming guest experience. Our guests have been a core part of this successful 40-year journey and we're rewarding them with a chance to win loyalty points that can be used for free stays and more. At Comfort, we're always building, always innovating and always evolving, with guest satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. With newly updated properties from coast to coast, a recently refreshed brand identity and the new Rise & Shine™ prototype revealed this spring, the future is certainly bright for Comfort."
Industrynewsverses.com

United Airways To Give Vaccinated Flight Attendants Additional Days Off

As an incentive to get vaccinated, United Airways will present as much as three further trip days to its flight attendants after the airline reached an settlement with the Affiliation of Flight Attendants on June three to not mandate the vaccine for its flight attendants. In response to Reuters, United...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Exploration Place offering free admission for vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — Exploration Place says it wants to do its part to keep Kansas families safe and healthy. The science museum has partnered with Damm Pharmacies and Kansas Beats the Virus to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone ages 12 and up this weekend. Participants will receive their free...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Club 93.7

Kroger to Offer $5M + Free Groceries as Vaccination Incentives

Kroger is ramping up the vaccine incentive game by offering a chance to win $5 million in cash prizes and free groceries for a year to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine. This week, Kroger will roll out the details of the 'Community Immunity' program. Anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Pharmacy will automatically be registered to win one of five $1 million prizes. The retailer will also be awarding free groceries for a year to 10 winners each week for five weeks.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Qatar Airways to offer new United States flights

Qatar Airways’ resumption of four-weekly Atlanta flights today marks the full return of the airline’s pre-pandemic United States network. The carrier now offered 12 destinations, two more than it operated before Covid-19. The airline will also be increasing frequencies to Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle offering...
Industrytraveldailymedia.com

Qantas ponders free flights and points as vaccination incentive

Qantas is considering giving free flight vouchers or frequent flyer points to people who have had Covid-19 shots, joining a growing list of businesses offering vaccination incentives to kick-start global travel. While details haven’t been finalised, fully inoculated Qantas frequent fliers might also be offered free loyalty status credits, the...
LifestyleNews 12

JetBlue offers customer credit to passengers on flight delayed 15 hours

Passengers who were on a JetBlue flight to Westchester that was delayed for over 15 hours will be receiving customer credit thanks to a local official. Westchester Consumer Protection Director Jim Maisnano was one of the passengers aboard the flight. He sent a letter to JetBlue, outlining what the travelers...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Free beer offered for Minnesotans with proof of vaccination

Cheers! The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “At least 16 craft breweries and distilleries will offer free or discounted drinks over the next month as part of Minnesota’s strategy to incentivize vaccination against a COVID-19 pandemic that has caused 600,767 known infections and 7,408 deaths in the state. … The beer offers for all vaccine recipients 21 and older follow the governor’s announcement on Thursday of a ‘very Minnesota’ incentive program in which new recipients 12 and older can receive free passes to State Parks and other summer attractions. … Anyone 21 or older with proof of vaccination can receive one free or discounted drink from the participating breweries and distilleries, making the offer an incentive for new recipients but also a reward for past recipients.”