Miami Marlins: Predicting the 2024 Everyday Starting Lineup

By Matt Melton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no doubt the Miami Marlins are one of the most exciting young teams in all of baseball. After making the postseason during the shortened 2020 season, the Miami Marlins are quickly becoming a team that you should pay very close attention to. This is not just because they are currently firmly in the mix in the loaded division that is the NL East once again in 2021, but because you arguably can’t find few teams with a brighter future than the Fish.

MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Out of Sunday's lineup

Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar will head to the bench Sunday in what's become a regular day off over the past couple weeks. Garrett Cooper will cover first base for the Marlins in the series finale.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Adam Duvall: Slams three-run homer

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers. Duvall took advantage of a Dodgers' error and homered off Edwin Uceta in the fifth inning with two men on base. All three of the Marlins' runs Sunday were knocked in by Duvall. The 32-year-old is slashing .232/.263/.454 in 137 plate appearances. He has eight home runs, 28 RBI and 15 runs in 37 games for the Marlins this season.
MLBFrankfort Times

Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Notches seventh save

Garcia earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one. Garcia protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning, getting Mookie Betts to ground out to end the game. The 30-year-old has done very well since taking over the closing role for the Marlins, converting seven of eight save opportunities. He holds a 1.65 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 16.1 innings. All three runs off Garcia have been via home runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Returns to Triple-A

Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. The 23-year-old was called up by Miami on Saturday and surrendered three runs over three frames in his season debut. Garrett will head to Triple-A for now but figures to rejoin the Marlins at some point later in the year.
MLBdailydodgers.com

He’s back: Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns from hamstring injury for Marlins’ finale with Dodgers

Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, flew into Los Angeles on Saturday morning after completing a rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment that started Tuesday. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Rehab assignment starts Tuesday

Hernandez (biceps) expected to throw 45-to-50 pitches in his first rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez has reached the final phase of his recovery program for right biceps inflammation, an injury that cropped up during his first start of the season April 3. The Marlins will likely want Hernandez to get stretched out to around 80 pitches before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list, so he'll presumably require an additional rehab start beyond Tuesday. If he emerges from his rehab assignment setback-free, Hernandez could slot back into the Miami rotation in the second half of next week.
MLBkgfw.com

Marlins pay tribute to former Cuban Triple-A team

(MIAMI) — The Miami Marlins on Monday unveiled new uniforms to honor the Havana Sugar Kings, a former minor league organization, popular among Cuban-Americans in South Florida. The team was originally called the Havana Cubans, part of the Florida International League, founded by Joe Cambria, a scout of the Washington Senators in 1946.
MLBnumberfire.com

Sandy Leon starting for Marlins against Phillies

Miami Marlins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Leon will bat seventh and catch right-hander Cody Poteet. Chad Wallach will be available off the bench. Jorge Alfaro (hamstring) is still on the injured list. numberFire’s models...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Adam Duvall HR lifts Marlins over Dodgers

Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run and also threw out a runner at home plate from right field as the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo Lopez gave up two runs over five innings for the Marlins,...
MLBchatsports.com

Chris Taylor Scratched Sunday vs. Marlins

Https://twitter.com/BlakeHarrisTBLA/status/1394018615691644928. The Dodgers entered the season with arguably the most depth in baseball, but that depth is being tested at the moment. The team is already playing without Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, and now Chris Taylor has been scratched Sunday vs. the Marlins. Taylor was initially slated to play second base on Sunday, but he’s seen time at second, shortstop, and all three outfield positions this season. Sheldon Neuse will take over at second base on Sunday and bat seventh in the Dodgers’ lineup.
MLBnumberfire.com

Magneuris Sierra not in Marlins' Wednesday lineup

Miami Marlins outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sierra moves to the bench on Wednesday with Garrett Cooper starting in right field. Cooper will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Eflin and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Cooper for 9.6 FanDuel...
MLBcbslocal.com

Dodgers Winning Streak Ends With 3-2 Loss Against Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies 5/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Miami Marlins vs Philadelphia Phillies 5/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Marlins will play the second game of their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). After a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Miami is now 18-22. The Marlins were led by Adam Duvall, who hit a three-run homer. The Marlins were off on Monday, and they currently sit in the fourth position in the National League East, three and a half games behind the first-place New York Mets.
MLBMLB

Chisholm activated from IL, goes 2-for-5

The Marlins received a spark back to their lineup on Sunday, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated from the injured list after rehabbing from a left hamstring strain that had put him on the shelf since April 28. Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in...
MLBMLB

Bullpen contingent keeps Dodgers close

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have gotten their swagger back during the current homestand, but in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Marlins at Dodger Stadium, it was just one of those days where they fell short. The loss snapped the team’s four-game winning streak. As they continue to wait for...