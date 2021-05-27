Cancel
Zuora fleshes out platform play with 'tuck-in technology' deal with Live Objects

By Stuart Lauchlan
diginomica.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscription management firm Zuora has purchased the intellectual property assets from Live Objects, a business process platform that uses AI to help companies understand, visualize and optimize complex business processes spanning across systems. It’s a move pitched by CEO Tien Tzuo as a “tuck-in technology” addition to the firm’s wider...

diginomica.com
