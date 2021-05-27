Cancel
Malaysia buys more vaccine to accelerate virus inoculations

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia has procured more vaccines and aims to accelerate inoculations starting next month, a Cabinet minister said Thursday, as the government struggles to contain a worsening coronavirus crisis. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government has bought an additional 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine,...

Khairy Jamaluddin
