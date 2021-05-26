A Father’s Legacy Plays For One Night

While holidays can be a wonderful time filled with family and excitement, preparing for them can also be a source of stress. That’s why I was incredibly relieved when I experienced a revelation of sorts while preparing for Mother’s Day this year. Instead of asking myself, “What I should do for my wife?” I asked myself, “What would make her feel special?” That simple change in thinking made it all come together quite easily. I wondered what would make her smile as it was presented to her… and it did! With that in mind, Father’s Day is right around the corner!