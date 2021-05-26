Cancel
Family Relationships

A Father’s Legacy Plays For One Night

the360mag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Father’s Legacy, the Inspirational Story of Faith, Family & Redemption, Arrives in Cinemas for a One-Night Only Event, Film Releasing Just Before Father’s Day on June 17. After a great reception on the festival circuit, Cinedigm and Fathom Events announced today that the inspirational film A Father’s Legacy will arrive in theaters for a one night event on June 17, just in time for Father’s Day Weekend. After the movie, the event features a conversation with Director/Star Jason Mac and Pastor Brannon Shortt from Bayside Church about the importance of fatherhood, how the choices you make have consequences and additional key takeaways from the film.

