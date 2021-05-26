Vaccination Proof × Sports Venues

Harvard University’s Enterprise Research Campus project in Allston is getting a big-time assist from four NBA All-Stars. Andre Drummond of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat, and Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors have all committed to invest in Tishman Speyer’s mixed-use development of 14 acres on Western Avenue, across the street from Harvard Business School. (Their names were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.) New York-based Tishman Speyer won the development rights in part by committing to Harvard that at least 5 percent of the development’s equity would come from Black and Latino investors. The NBA players are part of that group. It also includes several businesspeople from Boston, including developer Richard Taylor and Boston Impact Initiative chief executive Betty Francisco, according to Tishman Speyer. The developer is considering building up to 1.9 million square feet in two phases at the site. Penny Pritzker, board member of the Harvard Allston Land Co., said this project is a natural extension of Harvard’s commitment to diversity. “Oftentimes, there’s a massive disparity in wealth creation in communities of color compared to white communities,” Pritzker said. “Why? Maybe it’s access to good deals. This plan ensures more diverse investors, and is a win-win for everyone.” — JON CHESTO.