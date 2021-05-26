Vaccination Proof × Sports Venues

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMore Than Half of Americans Want Vaccine Proof, Social Distancing and Masks as Sports Venues Move to Full Capacity. Among Sports Fans 60 Percent Favor Vaccine Requirement for Event Attendance; 72 Percent Want Social Distancing Sections. As many states move to “reopen” and allow full capacity at sports venues, sports...

www.the360mag.com
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Seton Hall Sports Poll Finds More Than Half of Americans Want Vaccine Proof, Social Distancing and Masks As Sports Venues Move to Full Capacity

Among Sports Fans 60 Percent Favor Vaccine Requirement for Event Attendance;. These were the findings of a Seton Hall Sports Poll conducted May 21-24 geographically spread across the United States using a national representative sample weighted according to gender, age, ethnicity, education, income and geography based on U.S. Census Bureau figures. The Poll surveyed 1,554 adult respondents with a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percent.
NFLsporttechie.com

Learfield IMG to Bring Tappit Electronic Payments Into College Sports Venues

Electronic payment system Tappit is entering the college marketplace after striking a multi-year strategic partnership with Learfield IMG College. Tappit offers a contactless, mobile solution for purchasing merchandise and concessions, as well as gathering data to better understand and personalize consumer experiences. Learfield IMG College, an athletics media and technology...
Gamblingmediapost.com

Sports Gambling Coming To In-Arena Venues, Networks Welcome Viewers

If you are unsure what legalized sports gambling will look like for live attendance at the NBA, Major League Baseball, NFL or NHL, more in-your-face surrounding upgrades are coming. Think a horse-racetrack. In Washington, D.C., the big William Hill sports wagering operation, owned by Caesars Entertainment, just opened full-time sport-wager...
Washington StateChicago Sun-Times

Washington will host first sportsbook at major pro sports venue

WASHINGTON — The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States opened its doors Wednesday at the home of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Capitals. Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the William Hill sportsbook during Wizards playoff games without fans needing...
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Should marathons and running events require proof of COVID vaccine?

Major marathons are back. Following the moves of the Boston Marathon, the New York City Marathon announced a return to the roads on Nov. 7, with 33,000 runners instead of its usual 50,000-plus, or about 60 percent of its usual size. The marathon announcements share something with seemingly every other...
IndustryCNN

How feasible is it for businesses to require proof of vaccination? Experts are split

(CNN) — After a year of wearing masks, physical distancing and only small outdoor gatherings, a world of possibilities is finally beginning to open up for the vaccinated. More states are easing coronavirus restrictions as per the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, meaning vaccinated people are now permitted to go maskless in many settings.
Public Healthkuer.org

The Search For Vaccination Proof That Works Better Than Paper Cards

Some European countries are inching towards reopening their borders this summer to vaccinated travelers. While tourists from the U.S. and elsewhere will have to show vaccination proof, it's not clear yet how they will do that. And as NPR's David Schaper reports from Chicago, that is leading to a lot of confusion among those eager to travel abroad.
NBABoston Globe

Four NBA stars to invest in Allston project

Harvard University’s Enterprise Research Campus project in Allston is getting a big-time assist from four NBA All-Stars. Andre Drummond of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat, and Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors have all committed to invest in Tishman Speyer’s mixed-use development of 14 acres on Western Avenue, across the street from Harvard Business School. (Their names were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.) New York-based Tishman Speyer won the development rights in part by committing to Harvard that at least 5 percent of the development’s equity would come from Black and Latino investors. The NBA players are part of that group. It also includes several businesspeople from Boston, including developer Richard Taylor and Boston Impact Initiative chief executive Betty Francisco, according to Tishman Speyer. The developer is considering building up to 1.9 million square feet in two phases at the site. Penny Pritzker, board member of the Harvard Allston Land Co., said this project is a natural extension of Harvard’s commitment to diversity. “Oftentimes, there’s a massive disparity in wealth creation in communities of color compared to white communities,” Pritzker said. “Why? Maybe it’s access to good deals. This plan ensures more diverse investors, and is a win-win for everyone.” — JON CHESTO.
MLBMiddletown Press

How to Watch the Summer Olympics in Tokyo

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. In an anticipated return to normalcy, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will now...
Oregon Stateelreporterosf.com

BREAKING: Oregon orders businesses, churches to demand proof of vaccination for maskless people

Governor Brown has indicated that Oregon businesses may continue to ask all employees and customers to wear masks, if they’d rather not ask for papers. According to the New York Times, the state of Oregon has ordered “businesses, workplaces and houses of worship” to make sure anyone who comes indoors without wearing a mask has been vaccinated. Maskless people who wish to enter will have to show a “proof of vaccination” card or a photo of such a card.
Washington, DCcdcgamingreports.com

William Hill sportsbook opens in D.C., first in a U.S. sports venue

Sportswriter Charley Dryden said in 1904 that Washington, D.C., was “First in war, first in peace, and last in the American League.” The team Dryden referred to, the Washington Senators, is long gone; the current team, the Nationals, won the World Series in 2019. The nation’s capital is first in...
Atlanta, INRochester Sentinel

Small-business group sues MLB over pulling All-Star Game from Atlanta

(The Center Square) – A small business advocacy organization has sued Major League Baseball to return the All-Star Game to Atlanta. In the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the Job Creators Network demands executives immediately resume plans to host the game in Atlanta or pay $100 million in damages to local and state small businesses.
MLBMercury News

Conservative group sues to stop Denver from hosting MLB All-Star Game

A conservative business group is suing Major League Baseball over its decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game to Denver, alleging the league conspired with the players’ union to intimidate the state government of Georgia over a new voting law and to harm Georgia businesses. The Job Creators Network filed...
MLSGamingToday

Washington DC Sports Betting

Betting options in Washington, DC include the GambetDC app, which is run by the Office of Lottery and Gaming, and two private companies: William Hill and BetMGM. William Hill and BetMGM, however, can only be used within two blocks of Capital One Arena and Nationals Park, respectively. FanDuel will also join the ranks through a partnership with Audi Stadium, home of DC United (MLS).
MLBDemocrat-Herald

MLB sued for moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball is being sued over its move of next month’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta. A 21-page lawsuit by conservative small-business advocacy organization Job Creators Network, filed Monday in federal court in New York, demands the immediate return of the game to Atlanta and $100 million in damages to local and state small businesses. The suit also seeks $1 billion in punitive damages.
Chinatalkingbiznews.com

Chen joins TechNode as a news editor

Qin Chen has joined TechNode.com as a news editor working with reporters to help English readers contextualize the tech industry in China. Chen comes from the South China Morning Post where she was a reporter. Before that, she was a multimedia producer. Chen has also served as a senior video...
MLBEngadget

The IOC is releasing Olympic pins as NFTs

With an institution as old as the Olympics, it's developed some rituals along the way. One of those is pin collecting. Every two years, people from around the world will descend on the Olympic host city to buy and trade the commemorative pins each one produces to celebrate its games. But with Japan not allowing international visitors to come and watch the Summer Olympics, fans won't have a chance to do that in 2021. So, like Topps and the MLB, the International Olympic Committee is turning to NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to give hardcore collectors the next best thing.
MLBPosted by
Front Office Sports

MLB Gets In On NFTs

While the NFT-mania has come and gone, the market for non-fungible tokens has proven robust, and some major players are just now getting into the game. Major League Baseball agreed on Tuesday to a licensing deal with tech company Candy Digital to create an NFT marketplace along the lines of NBA Top Shot.
NFLchatsports.com

Twitter, Opendorse Partnership to Facilitate Video Sponsorships for College Athletes

For a long time, sponsored content on Twitter has often been reserved for some of the most powerful sports leagues and media companies in America. Promoted video tweets from the likes of the NFL, PGA Tour and ESPN conveniently find their way onto a user’s timeline featuring pre-roll advertisements that Twitterers must watch to access the content. The revenue from those ads is then shared by both Twitter and the publishing companies in a money-making venture that produces upward of seven-figure campaigns.
Collegescrossroadstoday.com

Indiana University giving students option on vaccine proof

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University is giving students and employees an option to avoid providing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, changing a policy that had drawn protests from many state officials. IU announced Tuesday that students and employees would be able to attest to their vaccination without having to provide documentation...