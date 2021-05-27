Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Malaysia buys more vaccine to accelerate virus inoculations

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0vBl_0aD8QGmR00

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has procured more vaccines and aims to accelerate inoculations starting next month, a Cabinet minister said Thursday, as the government struggles to contain a worsening coronavirus crisis.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government has bought an additional 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total to 44.8 million doses, enough to cover 70% of Malaysia’s population.

Over 11 million people, or about a third of the population, have registered for vaccinations but only 1.7 million have received at least one dose.

Khairy said the vaccines will be delivered over the next few months, allowing the government to increase inoculations to 150,000 a day starting in June.

Malaysia has also approved the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The health ministry on Thursday reported 7,857 new infections, a new record that pushed the country’s total confirmed cases to 541,224. It was the third straight day in which new cases soared above 7,000. Total deaths have spiked to 2,491.

The ministry earlier Thursday called for medical officers, dentists, nurses and technicians to volunteer to help overburdened health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah, who has warned of a further spike in cases, tweeted that volunteers are sorely needed nationwide.

Malaysia’s daily cases have been on the rise since April and accelerated after the Muslim Eid festival despite a one-month near-lockdown until June 7. The surge, coupled with a rise in deaths, have strained the healthcare system.

A southern state ruler has echoed calls for a full lockdown that would halt nearly all economic activities. The government says this could lead to economic disaster and instead has tightened restrictions on movement.

Thousands of people, including one of Malaysia’s most famous singers, have been fined for violating COVID-19 safety rules. Local media said singer Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin and her husband were fined 10,000 ringgit ($2,417) each for holding a religious ceremony last month for their baby.

Malaysia’s Islamic Affairs minister as well as three Islamic preachers who allegedly violated a ban on inter-state travel to attend the ceremony were also reportedly fined.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

469K+
Followers
240K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Vaccine Doses#Population Health#Ministry Of Health#Healthcare Workers#Ap#Cabinet#Islamic Affairs#Inoculations#Deaths#Tightened Restrictions#Economic Disaster#Country#Kuala Lumpur#Crisis#People#June#Accelerate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Malaysia receives 1.06 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (May 21): Malaysia received two shipments of Covid-19 vaccines today, totalling 1.06 million doses of AstraZeneca and CoronaVac Sinovac (Sinova Life Sciences Co Ltd) vaccines for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. In a statement today, the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) said the 1.06 million doses comprised 559,200...
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID Vaccines Protect Against Top Variants, WHO Says

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States and Europe offer protection against the four main coronavirus variants known to exist, a World Health Organization official says. "All COVID-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available approved vaccines," WHO European Regional Director Hans...
Public HealthTribTown.com

Malaysia imposes near-total lockdown after virus cases soar

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s prime minister announced on Friday a near-total coronavirus lockdown in the country, with social and economic activities to be halted for two weeks to contain a worsening outbreak. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision to implement the lockdown starting June 1 came after new...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Argentina's gravediggers plead for vaccines as death toll climbs

Ernesto Fabián Aguirre, a gravedigger in the Memorial cemetery in the suburbs of Argentine capital Buenos Aires, feels like he is going into battle every day as the country's coronavirus death toll mounts amid a new wave of infections. Argentina's gravediggers are threatening to strike over demands that cemetery workers...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Australia Urges Over-50s To Get Jabbed As Vaccine Hesitancy Grows

Australia on Friday pressed over-50s to get their coronavirus shots, as fears mounted that vaccine hesitancy could be priming the country for disaster. Australia is one of the few countries in the world to eliminate community transmission of Covid-19, but vaccine rollout has been slow. After chronic delivery delays, there...
Posted by
AFP

India Covid-19 deaths cross 300,000 as Japan ramps up vaccinations

India's Covid-19 death toll topped 300,000 on Monday as it tried to contain its huge outbreak, while Japan opened its first mass vaccination centres just two months before the start of the Olympics. Another Asian country that has faced criticism over a slow inoculation rate is Japan, where the first mass vaccination centres opened on Monday.
Health895thelake.ca

Ontario Accelerates Vaccine Rollout

Ontario has reached a key milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Premier Doug Ford says they are ahead of their vaccination schedule with some 65% of adults receiving their first shot. Ford says 8.5 million doses have been administered, calling the rollout the best in the world. “Based on what...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Singapore 'on track' to relax pandemic curbs in two weeks, says PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday that the city-state "should be able to relax" coronavirus-related restrictions after June 13 as scheduled. "Because of your support, the number of cases has come down," Lee said in a televised statement. "We should be on track to bring this outbreak...
Public HealthVoice of America

Zimbabwe Faces COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages

HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Zimbabwe has been facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine for more than a week, despite a government push to inoculate at least 60 percent of the country's estimated 14 million by year's end. That shortage means Wilkins Hospital — the country's main vaccination center — is forced...
Public HealthGreenwichTime

Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malls and many businesses in Malaysia shuttered Tuesday as the country began its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse. The Southeast Asian nation imposed a partial lockdown on...
Worldsays.com

Khairy: 1,000 GP Clinics Will Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccines By End Of June

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for our latest stories and breaking news. Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said 1,000 general practitioner (GP) clinics will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines by 30 June. In a press conference yesterday, 30 May, the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister said the nation...