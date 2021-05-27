Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Steel News

yieh.com
 5 days ago

According to the financial report from Century Iron and Steel Industrial Co. Ltd, one of the Taiwanese steel structures manufacturers, its total turnover of 2020 was around NT$6.4 billion, increased by 167%, mainly benefited by the high gross profit margin products, like wind power products. In the forecast, Century Iron...

yieh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Gross Profit#Financial Products#Increased Demand#Taiwanese#Wind Power Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryabccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Steel and lumber prices rising, Chamber of Commerce launching “America Works” initiative and more!

CNN– The prices of steel and lumber are continuing to soar. According to the National Association of Home Builders, surging lumber prices are making new homes an average of $36,000 more expensive. Additionally, prices for the most widely produced finished steel product hit a record high on Friday. The issue is putting a spotlight on former President Trump’s lumber and steel tariffs, introduced in 2017 and 2018. The steel and lumber industries support the tariffs, but some critics argue they are a part of the problem.
IndustryTulsa World

Gobob Pipe and Steel

Looking for materials for horse fence, cattle fence, corrals or other types of fence?. Well, you just found the place with the best prices, quality, selection and customer service possible! Now we have added a complete line of money-saving steel products. From pipe & cable to rebar & beams, from paint & rust removers to plate & sheets, GoBob Pipe & Steel Sales is truly America’s steel company!
Industrysteelmarketupdate.com

SMU CEO Discusses Foreign Steel, Steel Prices & More

In this month’s galvanized steel conference call with HARDI wholesalers, one of the manufacturing companies discussed the frustrations of buying foreign steel, issues with late deliveries and then difficulties moving the steel from the port to his manufacturing facilities. Traders expressed frustrations related to freight issues (ship and truck). However, supply was for the most part not an issue.
Industrycollegebaseballcentral.com

Trending News: Spring Steel Industry Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players:Nippon Koshuha Steel,Schneider,Severstal,Lapham-Hickey Steel,Sandvik,Sumitomo Electric,Chia Far Industrial Factory Co.,Ltd. | InFor Growth

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries cross the globe, with the World Health Organization (WHO) calling it a public health emergency. The global impact of coronary virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is already beginning to be felt and will have a major impact on the industry in 2020. COVID-19 will influence the global economy in three main ways: by directly influencing production and demand, by creating supply chains and market disruptions, and by having a financial effect on businesses and financial markets.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Wind Turbine Systems Market Demand Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers: LM Wind Power Holding, ThyssenKrupp, Valmont Industries

The report specifies the Global Wind Turbine Systems Market share held by the significant players of the business and conveys a full perspective on the focused scene. The market is ordered into various sections with the complete examination of each concerning the topography for the investigation time frame. The report has turned the spotlight on the startling rise in verifiable investigation and evaluations in the Wind Turbine Systems market with its future prospects.
Industryspglobal.com

Green steel needs set industry standards: TK Steel Europe CEO

Green steel needs an industry-wide definition to identify what can be considered as low-carbon steel, chairman of the executive board of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Bernhard Osburg, said May 26. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At a streamed event organized by Thyssenkrupp where the...
Dekalb County, INInside Indiana Business

Paragon Steel Acquires Ohio Company

BUTLER - A carbon-steel products processor headquartered in DeKalb County is adding to its portfolio. Paragon Steel has acquired Cleveland-based Buckeye Metals Industries Inc., though financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Paragon General Manager Bruce Whitman says the two companies have been industry partners for several years...
Industryforeignpolicyi.org

Commercial Stainless Steel Tables

Stainless steel products such as stainless steel tables, shelves, stainless steel bathtubs, work tables with undershelf are a must for every catering establishment (all products are presented on the website in a wide range). According to sanitary standards, clearly marked workshops and areas for washing dishes, washing kitchen utensils, a...
Industry, TXthekatynews.com

Global Steel Casting Industry 2021

A report entitled, Global Steel Casting Market Growth 2021-2026, distributed by MRInsights.biz shares a versatile overview of the market scenario including the present as well as the future state of the market. The report offers a complete picture of the market by providing key insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the global Steel Casting market that are expected during the forecast period, 2021-2026. Key market insights can be accomplished with this comprehensive […]
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

bp Adds 9 GW of Renewables to Portfolio with 7X Energy Purchase

Bp has reached an agreement to purchase 9 GW of U.S. solar development projects from 7X Energy, an independent solar developer. The acquisition represents a significant step towards bp’s target of growing its net developed renewable generating capacity to 20 GW by 2025 and 50 GW by 2030. The deal will also grow bp’s renewables pipeline from 14 GW to 23 GW. The assets will be developed through Lightsource bp, a European solar developer.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

BP Invests $220 Million in US Solar Development Projects

Energy major BP Plc on June 1 boosted its investment in U.S. renewables with a $220 million purchase of solar projects from developer 7X Energy. The deal, for assets with a production capacity of 9 gigawatts, marks BP's first independent investment in solar since buying a stake in Europe's largest solar developer, Lightsource, in 2017.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Offshore Wind Energy Market Swot Analysis by key players Shanghai Electric, Envision, Goldwind, United power

The latest published document on Offshore Wind Energy market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Offshore Wind Energy investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Offshore Wind Energy M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Siemens, MHI Vestas, Shanghai Electric, Envision, Goldwind, United power, Mingyang Wind Power & Gamesa etc.
Energy Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

222-MW solar project puts Anheuser-Busch brewing at 100% renewable electricity

Anheuser-Busch‘s entire portfolio of domestic beer and seltzer brands — including Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, Busch and its Brewers Collective family of craft partners — is now brewed with 100% renewable electricity from solar and wind power. The Anheuser-Busch Solar Farm, the brewer’s 222-MWac solar project in Texas, officially comes...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Equinor Greenlights $8B Bacalhau Project

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Petrogal Brasil, and PPSA have decided to develop phase one of the Bacalhau field in the Brazilian pre-salt Santos area. Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Petrogal Brasil, and Pré-sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) have decided to develop phase one of the Bacalhau field in the Brazilian pre-salt Santos area, Equinor revealed Tuesday.
Economychemengonline.com

BASF and Mitsui collaborate to commercialize chemical recycling in Japan

BASF Japan and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo) have started a collaborative study to promote chemical recycling in Japan. Through cooperation across the value chain, BASF and Mitsui Chemicals will evaluate collaborative business models and various options to commercialize chemical recycling in Japan to address the local challenge of plastic waste recycling.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

County sets rules for solar and wind projects

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. Georgia Power Encourages Customers to Prepare for an Active Hurricane Season. Anheuser-Busch Celebrates Early Achievement of 2025 Renewable Electricity Sustainability Goal – Domestic Portfolio Now Brewed with 100% Renewable Electricity* from Solar and Wind Power. Dominion Energy, Ørsted and Eversource Reach Deal on...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

BP to buy $220 million of solar projects, expanding renewables footprint

BP plans to purchase 9 gigawatts of solar projects for $220 million, significantly expanding its renewables footprint to prepare for a low-carbon future. The British oil major on Tuesday said it reached an agreement with Austin independent solar developer 7X Energy to purchase its pipeline of solar development projects in 12 states, primarily in Texas. The deal, which is expected to close over the next month, will boost BP’s renewables projects to 23 gigawatts, up from 14 gigawatts.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

ADVANCED ELECTRICITY GENERATION: Wind Powers 10% Revenue Growth in 2020

This post is the fourth in a series of excerpts from the Advanced Energy Now 2021 Market Report, prepared for AEE by Guidehouse Insights. At $384.4 billion, Advanced Electricity Generation is the largest advanced energy segment globally and the second largest segment of the U.S. advanced energy market, at $39.8 billion. Global revenue fell 10% from 2018 to 2019 and stayed largely flat (down less than 1%) in 2020, but this weakness masks significant growth in solar in 2019 and wind in 2020. In the U.S., advanced generation revenue has grown in each of the past two years and was up 10% overall in 2020, with solar and wind both up in 2019 and wind growing dramatically last year.