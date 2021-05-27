Cancel
Lead Semantics Selects Fluree for TextDistil, a Secure Natural Language Processing Pipeline for Enterprise Data Management Teams

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Fluree and Lead Semantics, two North Carolina technology companies, announce TextDistil for enterprise data teams building data fabrics and knowledge graphs. TextDistil’s rules-powered neural language pipeline, powered by Fluree’s semantic graph database, will help convert text and other unstructured data into FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) digital assets for analysis or operational applications.

www.marketscreener.com
#Language Technology#Data Integration#Data Processing#Enterprise Applications#Textdistil#Fair#Findable#Fintech#Co Ceo#Idc#Permissioned#Fluree Ledger#Fluree Pbc#Rdf#Enterprise Data Teams#Data Platform Strategy#Lead Semantics Nlp#Unstructured Data Assets#Semantic Graph Startup#Data Governance
