Lead Semantics Selects Fluree for TextDistil, a Secure Natural Language Processing Pipeline for Enterprise Data Management Teams
Fluree and Lead Semantics, two North Carolina technology companies, announce TextDistil for enterprise data teams building data fabrics and knowledge graphs. TextDistil’s rules-powered neural language pipeline, powered by Fluree’s semantic graph database, will help convert text and other unstructured data into FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) digital assets for analysis or operational applications.www.marketscreener.com