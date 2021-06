SAN FRANCISCO — A group of bystanders came to the aid of a San Francisco police officer on Friday as she was attacked in the city’s Chinatown area, according to reports. The officer was responding to a call about a man making racially motivated threats. She was then attacked by the individual as she initiated contact. Gerardo Contreras, 33, was identified as the attacker, ABC 7 News reported. It was unclear if the officer, who is of Asian descent, was attacked due to her race, profession, or another reason.