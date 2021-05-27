Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,055 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.