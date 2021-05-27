Keybank National Association OH Acquires 4,055 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)
Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.